Delhi liquor scam: AAP's Manish Sisodia ridicules BJP's 'sting operation' video

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is under the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) radar in an alleged liquor scam case, on Monday slammed the BJP after it released a "sting operation" video in an attempt to substantiate its allegations that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) personally benefitted from the now withdrawn excise policy in the national capital.

"They stood on the road, sat someone in a car, and asked them some question. Is it a sting?" Sisodia said, questioning the veracity of the video clip released by BJP's Sambit Patra, who claimed it to be conclusive proof of corruption by the Delhi government.

"The modus operandi as revealed in the video is that 80% profit will go to Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia and their friend. First, you give us our 80% commission and then sell the 20% however you can, we don't care. This has been the policy of Kejriwal," Sambit Patra said, after playing the alleged sting video where a man sitting on the front seat of a car claims to be a vendor and "explains" how the alleged corruption works.

The BJP leader claimed the man in the video is Kulvinder Marwah, father of Sunny Marwah, accused number 12 in the alleged liquor scam case. "It is an open and shut case because Marwah ji himself is admitting all these in this video," Sambit Patra said.

"This is a joke. I have such stings as well, will give it to you tomorrow, then you run that too," Manish Sisodia said, responding to a reporter's question on the BJP's allegations.

The AAP leader reiterated his party's stand that the BJP's allegations are entirely baseless and an attempt to stop the Delhi government from working for the welfare of the people.

"BJP has been shouting for a long time that it is a scam. Sometimes it is said to be 1,300 crores, sometimes 8,000 crores, sometimes 500, sometimes 144 crores, and sometimes just 30 crores. They got the CBI to file an FIR and tried to drag my name in legitimate dealings between two companies, that too by just quoting sources," he said.

Earlier, Sisodia had said the excise policy was implemented with complete transparency and has alleged that the BJP raised the issue to counter AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's political challenge.