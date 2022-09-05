Tamil Nadu govt rolls out Delhi model school plan; CM Arvind Kejriwal launches scheme

In the presence of his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the scheme, saying, "States should learn from each other on good practises that transcend party politics." He urged federal-state cooperation to improve school education.

The Tamil Nadu government launched the Schools of Excellence and Model Schools Scheme on Monday, modelled after schools in Delhi with upgraded infrastructure and improved learning opportunities.

Launching the scheme in the presence of his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "States should learn from each other on good practises that transcend party politics." He urged Centre-state cooperation to boost the school education sector.

Kejriwal stated that if state and federal governments worked together, all government schools in the country could provide the best education to students within five years. The Delhi Chief Minister launched the scheme at a state-run Bharathi Women's College event.

Though everyone wanted the country to develop, he questioned whether it was possible with 66 per cent of children receiving a 'rotten education' in state-run schools.

The TN government scheme is in its early stages, covering 26 Schools of Excellence and 15 Model Schools.

The official Tamil names for the SoE and Model Schools are 'Thagaisal Palligal' and 'Mathiri Palligal.'

Stalin established the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammayar memorial 'Puthumai Penn' (Modern Woman) Scheme, which provided monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to girls pursuing higher education who attended government schools from grades 6 to 12.

The Tamil Nadu chief minister handed out bank debit cards to student recipients to commemorate the start of the financial assistance programme.

In his speech, Kejriwal stated that state governments must learn about good work. He predicted that the 'Puthumai Penn' scheme would be game-changing and revolutionary in the coming years, not just for Tamil Nadu's women but for the entire country.

According to him, this scheme encouraged girls to continue their education while preventing early marriages. According to him, approximately 66 per cent of students in the country attend government schools.

Except in a few regions where initiatives to provide good education in the state sector are underway, such as in Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and other states, the condition of most other government schools in the country is "really pathetic," he said.

He believes that unless and until good education is made available on a par with private institutions, the dream of becoming a developed country will remain a pipe dream.

Every child has the right to free and high-quality education, and it is the responsibility of every government to provide it. "This should have occurred in 1947."

Education has received insufficient attention over the past 75 years of independence.

Referring to initiatives to improve and upgrade education quality in government schools in Delhi and Tamil Nadu, he urged all state and central governments to work together to provide excellent educational opportunities in state-run schools across the country.

He claimed that if state and federal governments worked together, all government schools in the country could provide the best education to students within five years.

Kejriwal expressed disappointment after learning that some state government schools were closing and that fees were being raised in others.

He questioned whether the poor man could afford to educate his children in such a case. It also meant that nearly two-thirds of the country's children would remain illiterate, preventing the country from progressing.

Several government-run primary schools were reportedly closed, and a portion of them merged in Gujarat.

On Teachers Day, the Delhi Chief Minister praised the Tamil Nadu government for launching new educational initiatives.

Recalling Stalin's April visit to government schools and Mohalla clinics in the national capital and the TN CM's determination to replicate the SoE initiative, Kejriwal estimated that it would take 2-3 years for Tamil Nadu to replicate the Delhi model.

He expressed his delight that Stalin had completed the task in six months.

Stalin and Kejriwal visited government schools in Delhi in April and praised their infrastructure. He then stated that his government would establish similar educational facilities in Tamil Nadu and invited Kejriwal to the inauguration once the work was completed.

The state government stated in the Budget 2022-23 that the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Memorial Marriage Assistance Scheme would be renamed the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme.

The enrollment ratio of girls from government schools in higher education is extremely low, and the scheme's redesign reflects this.

Under the scheme, all girls in government schools from grades 6 to 12 would be paid Rs 1,000 per month directly into their bank accounts until they complete their undergraduate degree, diploma, or ITI courses without interruption.

In addition to other scholarships, the students would be eligible for this assistance. Every year, approximately 6 lakh female students could benefit from this programme. A budget allocation of Rs 698 crore was made for this new scheme.

(With inputs from PTI)

