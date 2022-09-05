Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi liquor case: BJP releases 'sting operation' video, says, 'no escape for Manish Sisodia'

    The 'sting video' was of Kulvinder Marwah, father of Sunny Marwah, accused number 12 in the scam. "It is an open and shut case because Marwah ji himself is admitting all these in this video," Sambit Patra said.

    Delhi liquor case: BJP releases 'sting operation' video, says, 'no escape for Manish Sisodia' AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 5, 2022, 1:22 PM IST

    Delhi BJP on Monday slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the liquor case and released a 'sting video' in a press conference. BJP leader Sambit Patra urged liquor traders in Delhi to not get scared and make videos on how much commission they had to pay to Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

    "Now, there is no escape route for you, Manish Sisodia ji," Sambit Patra said. "When Kejriwal ji came to power, he asked people to do sting operations against any corruption, this is exactly what happened. There has been a sting operation against Sting master Kejriwal ji," Sambit Patra said.

    Also read: Rahul Gandhi on Gujarat visit today; to attend prayer meet at Sabarmati Ashram

    "The modus operandi as revealed in the video is that 80% profit will go to Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia and their friend. First, you give us our 80% commission and then sell the 20% however you can, we don't care. This has been the policy of Kejriwal," Sambit Patra said, after playing the alleged sting video.

     

    "Even if they were giving one bottle free with a liquor bottle, they were making profits. Consider how they were looting," Sambit Patra said.

    Also read: 'Brought dead, had multiple head injuries,' says doctor who attended Cyrus Mistry post car crash

    According to reports, the 'sting video' was of Kulvinder Marwah, father of Sunny Marwah, accused number 12 in the scam. "It is an open and shut case because Marwah ji himself is admitting all these in this video," Sambit Patra said.

     

    The Aam Aadmi Party has not yet reacted to the ‘sting video’.

    Last month, the CBI raided Manish Sisodia's residence in connection with the liquor scam. His bank locker has also been scanned by the CBI officers. Kejriwal and Sisodia have dismissed the charges and said the BJP targetted Kejriwal because of his rising popularity.

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2022, 1:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rahul Gandhi on Gujarat visit today; to attend prayer meet at Sabarmati Ashram AJR

    Rahul Gandhi on Gujarat visit today; to attend prayer meet at Sabarmati Ashram

    Brought dead had multiple head injuries says doctor who attended Cyrus Mistry post car crash gcw

    'Brought dead, had multiple head injuries,' says doctor who attended Cyrus Mistry post car crash

    We owe it to our families: Anand Mahindra's emotional appeal post-Cyrus Mistry's death - adt

    'We owe it to our families': Anand Mahindra's emotional appeal post-Cyrus Mistry's death

    Fire breaks out at luxury hotel in Lucknow, residents trapped inside AJR

    2 dead, several trapped as fire breaks out at luxury hotel in Lucknow

    IMD predicts Northwest and central India to see low rainfall activity in next 5 days AJR

    IMD predicts Northwest and central India to see low rainfall activity in next 5 days

    Recent Stories

    Horrible Ferrari pit stop at Dutch GP triggers meme-fest

    Horrible Ferrari pit stop at Dutch GP triggers meme-fest

    iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Pro to launch on September 7 Here s why Apple may have preponed it gcw

    iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro to launch on September 7; Here's why Apple preponed the launch

    Magnitude of 6.8 strong earthquake strikes China's drought-hit Sichuan province AJR

    Magnitude of 6.8 strong earthquake strikes China's drought-hit Sichuan province

    football Glazers open door for Manchester United Dubai takeover for GBP 3.75 billion: Reports-ayh

    Glazers open door for Manchester United's 'Dubai takeover' for GBP 3.75 billion: Reports

    Janhvi Kapoor amps up the hotness factor in crop tank top, denim shorts drb

    Janhvi Kapoor amps up the hotness factor in crop tank top, denim shorts

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon
    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon