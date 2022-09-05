President Droupadi Murmu confers National Awards 2022 to 46 teachers

Every year, the Ministry of Education (MoE) has been organising a function at Vigyan Bhawan on Teachers' Day on September 5 to confer the awards to best teachers of the country, selected through a rigorous transparent and online three-stage selection process.

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday addressed the gathering at National Teachers Awards ceremony where she recalled the contribution of her school teachers due to which she became the first girl from her village to go to college. She also emphasised that talent development in science, literature and social sciences can be more effective if taught in one's mother tongue.

"Talent development in science, literature and social sciences can be more effective if taught in mother tongue," she said.

The President also noted that India's school education is counted among the world's largest education systems.

She presented the National Awards to Teachers 2022 to 46 select awardees to honour their unique contribution to school education.

Among the awarded teachers, three each are from Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra and Telangana.

Yudhveer, Virender Kumar and Amit Kumar (Himachal Pradesh); Harpreet Singh, Arun Kumar Garg and Vandana Shahi (Punjab); Shashikant Sambhajirao Kulthe, Somnath Waman Walke and Kavita Sanghvi (Maharashtra); Kandala Ramaiah, T N Sridhar and Sunitha Rao (Telangana), are the awardees from these four states.

"The purpose of the National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who through their commitment and industry have not only improved the quality of school education, but also enriched the lives of their students," a senior MoE official said.

Pradeep Negi and Kaustubh Chandra Joshi (Uttarakhand), Sunita and Durga Ram Muwal (Rajasthan), Neeraj Saxena and Om Prakash Patidar (Madhya Pradesh), Saurabh Suman and Nishi Kumari (Bihar), G Ponsankari and Umesh TP (Karnataka), Mala Jigdal Dorjee and Sidharth Yonzone (Sikkim) are among the selected teachers.

The other awardees include Anju Dahiya (Haryana), Rajni Sharma (Delhi), Seema Rani (Chandigarh), Maria Murena Miranda (Goa), Umesh Bharatbhai Vala (Gujarat), Mamta Ahar (Chhattisgarh), Iswar Chandra Nayak (Odhisha), Buddhadev Dutta (West Bengal), Mimi Yhoshii (Nagaland), Nongmaithem Gautam Singh (Manipur), Ranjan Kumar Biswas (Andaman and Nicobar), among others.

Among the awarded teachers, one is from CISCE board, two from Kendriya Vidyalayas, one each from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and Eklavya Residential School. Two teachers are from the CBSE board.