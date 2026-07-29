Amit Shah to introduce the Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha. The House will also discuss the Public Examinations Bill, with Rahul Gandhi set to speak on it. The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill is also on the agenda.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to introduce the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, as per the revised list of business for the day. The Lower House will also continue further consideration of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026. Union Minister Jitendra Singh is scheduled to move that the Bill, aimed at curbing examination malpractices, be taken into consideration and subsequently passed.

Rahul Gandhi to Address House on 'Anti-Paper Leak' Bill

Significantly, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is expected to address the House around 12:30 PM today specifically regarding the "Anti-Paper Leak" bill. The opposition has been critical of the government's handling of recent examination irregularities and is expected to raise several concerns during the discussion.

Government to Push Supreme Court Judges Bill Amid Opposition

Apart from this, the government will also bring the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, for consideration and passing. This will be moved by Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. Concurrently, a statutory resolution has been moved by opposition MPs, including Sougata Ray from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), NK Premachandran of the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), and Congress MP Dean Kuriakose, expressing disapproval of the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Ordinance promulgated by the President in May 2026.

Other Parliamentary Business

Several ministers, including Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Commerce Jitin Prasada, and Minister of State for Rural Development Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, are scheduled to lay papers on the table pertaining to their respective ministries, including Earth Sciences, Electronics and IT, and Communications.

The House will also hear a motion from PP Chaudhary from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Dharmendra Yadav from the Samajwadi Party (SP) seeking an extension of time for the Joint Committee to present its report on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, until the winter session of 2026.

Additionally, statements regarding the implementation of recommendations from various standing committees--including those on fake news, sugar industry reviews, and science and technology grants--are slated to be made by union ministers, including Minister of State (MoS) Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan and Minister of State of Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey. (ANI)