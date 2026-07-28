Mumbai is expected to witness cloudy skies, light rain and breezy conditions on July 28. The monsoon will keep temperatures comfortable, while commuters may experience slow traffic during intermittent showers.

Mumbai is likely to experience another monsoon-filled day on July 28, with generally cloudy skies, light rain and breezy conditions expected across the city. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall during the day, while temperatures are likely to remain pleasant due to the active southwest monsoon.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 30–31°C, while the minimum may remain close to 26–28°C. High humidity will continue to make the weather feel muggy despite the relatively cooler temperatures. Morning showers are likely, followed by light rain at intervals through the afternoon and evening.

Commuters Advised to Stay Alert

Although no major weather warning has been issued for Mumbai on July 28, intermittent rainfall could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas and slow-moving traffic during peak hours. Motorists are advised to drive carefully on wet roads and allow extra travel time, especially during morning and evening commutes.

Monsoon to Remain Active

The IMD has indicated that monsoon conditions will continue across Maharashtra over the coming days, with rain expected to persist in Mumbai through the week. While the city is not under a heavy rain warning for July 28, neighbouring parts of Maharashtra may receive heavier showers as the monsoon remains active over the region. Residents are advised to keep an umbrella handy and stay updated with official weather advisories before planning outdoor activities