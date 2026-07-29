Petrol and diesel prices in India remained unchanged on July 29, continuing a period of stability despite a significant drop in global crude oil costs. Oil marketing companies have not revised pump prices since May. Retail fuel rates vary across states due to differences in local taxes, freight charges, and other levies.

Petrol and diesel prices across India remained unchanged on Wednesday, July 29, extending the current streak of stable retail fuel rates despite easing global crude oil prices. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) continued to keep pump prices steady after revising them in May, even as Brent crude dropped nearly 5% following positive developments in global markets.

Fuel prices in India are revised every morning at 6 AM by state-run oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL). However, retail prices vary across states and cities due to differences in Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, dealer commissions and local levies.

Petrol and Diesel Prices in Major Cities (July 29, 2026)

City Petrol (Rs /litre) Diesel (Rs /litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.12 Rs 97.78 Kolkata Rs 113.43 Rs 99.78 Chennai Rs 107.75 Rs 99.57 Bengaluru Rs 110.93 Rs 98.79 Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 103.82

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today July 28: Check Latest Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & More

Fuel prices have remained unchanged in these cities despite fluctuations in international crude markets. While Brent crude has declined sharply in recent sessions, domestic retail rates continue to remain stable for now.

Although international crude oil prices have softened in recent sessions, motorists have not received any immediate relief at fuel stations. Analysts say domestic retail fuel prices continue to be influenced by taxation policies, exchange rate movements and the pricing strategy adopted by oil marketing companies.

Consumers can check the latest fuel prices through the official websites or mobile applications of IOC, BPCL and HPCL. They can also receive city-specific prices by sending an SMS or using the respective OMC customer services.

The government and oil retailers continue to closely monitor developments in the global energy market. Any sustained decline in crude oil prices could influence future retail fuel pricing, though no revision has been announced so far.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai as Brent Crude Falls After US Pauses Iran Strikes