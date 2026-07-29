PM Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre in Mysuru on August 1. Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra has criticized the state government over the Cauvery water dispute with Tamil Nadu.

PM Modi to Inaugurate Viveka Smaraka

Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre (Viveka Smaraka) in Mysuru on August 1.

Addressing mediapersons here, Vijayendra said the Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at around 3:30 pm for the inauguration. "PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Vivekananda Memorial on August 1. He is scheduled to arrive at 3:30 PM. The inauguration is now taking place in accordance with his wish," Vijayendra said.

BJP Slams Govt on Cauvery Water Issue

The BJP leader also slammed the Karnataka government over the Cauvery water issue after the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) recommended that the state release 3,500 cusecs of water per day to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days.

"The Chief Minister had earlier stated that water could not be released for crops. It is like selling out at home and doing charity in the village. The state government did not present a proper argument before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), and that is why this verdict has come," Vijayendra alleged. The CWRC has recommended that Karnataka release a total of 4 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu.

State Cites Water Shortage

Responding to the directive, Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy said the state was facing a severe water shortage and that the government would discuss the matter with Chief Minister DK Shivakumar before taking a final decision.

The latest development comes amid an ongoing dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over sharing Cauvery waters. Karnataka has maintained that deficient rainfall and poor reservoir inflows have left it with limited water meant primarily for drinking purposes, while Tamil Nadu has sought implementation of the Supreme Court's directions on water sharing. (ANI)