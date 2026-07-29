BRS Working President KT Rama Rao felicitated Uday Nagaraju, the first Telugu person appointed to the UK House of Lords, in New Delhi. KTR praised his journey and contributions, while Nagaraju cited KTR and KCR as his political inspirations.

KTR Felicitates First Telugu UK House of Lords Member

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) attended a felicitation ceremony in New Delhi honouring Uday Nagaraju, a distinguished member of the Indian diaspora from Telangana and the first Telugu individual to be appointed to the UK House of Lords.

According to an official release, the event was attended by prominent leaders from several Indian states and representatives from nearly all major political parties. During the ceremony, KTR felicitated Uday Nagaraju with a ceremonial shawl and presented him with a special Karimnagar filigree memento.

On the occasion, KTR extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Uday Nagaraju on his appointment to the House of Lords. KTR praised Uday Nagaraju's contributions over the past two decades toward strengthening ties between India and the United Kingdom across various sectors.

He noted that Uday's rise from grassroots local politics in the UK to becoming a member of the House of Lords reflects his determination, hard work, and commitment to public service, the release said. KTR described Uday Nagaraju's journey as an inspiration to young people around the world, especially the Indian diaspora. He expressed hope that Uday would continue to play a significant role in deepening India-UK relations and contribute to promoting trade, commerce, investment, and the services sector involving Telangana. KTR also suggested working together toward these shared goals.

Nagaraju Credits KCR and KTR as Inspirations

Speaking at the event, Uday Nagaraju recalled that the political journey of K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and the Telangana movement had greatly inspired him.

He further said that KTR's decision to return to India after completing higher education in the United States, giving up a prestigious career, entering politics as an ordinary party worker, and eventually rising to become a state minister and a leader recognised nationally and internationally had deeply influenced him, the release said.

Uday Nagaraju added that KTR's political career has reinforced his belief that when highly educated individuals enter public life and work for the people, they can bring about meaningful and positive change in society. The release noted that he also mentioned that he had the opportunity to interact with KTR during his visits to the UK and in India, where they exchanged views on various issues. According to Uday, KTR's vision on business, trade, investment, and contemporary politics has been a constant source of inspiration.

Uday Nagaraju expressed his special gratitude to KTR for attending the felicitation ceremony and conveying his best wishes.

Also present at the event alongside KTR were BRS Parliamentary Party Leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra, Rajya Sabha MP Damodar Rao, former Minister and MLA Jagadish Reddy, and senior party leader Johnson Naik, among others. (ANI)