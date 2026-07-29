The death toll in Assam floods has reached 75, with 7 recent deaths in Sivasagar. Seven districts are severely affected, impacting 3,32,639 people. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a major relief package, including Rs 9 lakh ex-gratia.

The death toll in the devastating Assam floods has climbed to 75, with seven more fatalities reported from Sivasagar district on Tuesday. According to the latest report from the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS) as of July 28, all seven recent deaths occurred due to drowning in Sivasagar.

Currently, seven districts--Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Sonitpur, and Kamrup (Metropolitan)--remain severely affected by the deluge. The floods have impacted a population of 3,32,639 across 622 villages in 21 revenue circles. Agricultural damage remains extensive, with 45,341.98 hectares of crop area currently submerged. The Dhansiri river at Numaligarh continues to flow above the danger level, though no rivers have yet crossed the highest flood level mark.

CM Announces Major Relief Package

Following the surge in fatalities, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a major relief package for the affected population. In a post on X, CM Sarma said, "We will leave no stone unturned to support our people and help them rebuild their lives."

Financial Assistance for Victims

Under the new relief measures, the state government has waived the post-mortem requirement for the disbursement of Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia in flood-related deaths. In a significant move, the Chief Minister announced an additional Rs 5 lakh from the CM Relief Fund for the families of the deceased, bringing the total assistance to Rs 9 lakh. Families of persons missing for over 30 days will also be eligible for Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia. To provide immediate relief to the displaced, over one lakh severely flood-affected families will receive Rs 15,000 in cash for essential needs. The government also announced that the 'Orunodoi' scheme will resume on August 1, with beneficiaries in Charaideo, Jorhat, Golaghat, and Sivasagar receiving a special instalment of Rs 2,500 for the month.

Support for Students

The package also focuses heavily on the student community. From August 1, students in severely affected districts will receive book grants ranging from Rs 1,000 for Higher Secondary students to Rs 5,000 for Post-Graduate students. The state will also provide free textbooks and assistance for school uniforms, while reissuing lost Class X and XII marksheets and certificates free of cost.

According to the DRIMS report, the agricultural sector has taken a massive hit with 45,341.98 hectares of crop area currently submerged. The Dhansiri River at Numaligarh is reported to be flowing above the danger level. (ANI)