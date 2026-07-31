Delhi is expected to witness cloudy skies with light rain and drizzle on July 31, bringing slight relief from the heat. However, high humidity is likely to keep weather conditions warm and uncomfortable across the city.

Delhi is likely to experience a cloudy day with light rain and drizzle on Friday, July 31, as monsoon activity continues across the National Capital Region (NCR). According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), overcast skies are expected to prevail for most of the day, with one or two spells of light rainfall likely in different parts of the city.

The maximum temperature is forecast to reach around 34°C, while the minimum is expected to remain close to 27°C. Although the rain may provide temporary relief from the recent spell of warm weather, high humidity levels are likely to make conditions feel muggy and uncomfortable, especially during the afternoon.

The IMD has indicated that active monsoon conditions will continue over Delhi and nearby regions. There is a possibility of isolated thunderstorms accompanied by brief showers, particularly during the morning and evening hours. While widespread heavy rainfall is not expected, short spells of rain could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas and slow-moving traffic on some roads.

Commuters are advised to check weather updates before heading out, especially during peak travel hours, as sudden showers may affect visibility and road conditions. Residents are also encouraged to carry umbrellas or rain gear while stepping outdoors.

Neighbouring NCR cities, including Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad, are also expected to witness similar weather, with cloudy skies and occasional light showers throughout the day.

The broader monsoon system is expected to remain active over North India in the coming days, increasing the likelihood of more rain over the weekend. As a result, Delhi is likely to continue experiencing relatively cooler daytime temperatures compared to the intense heat seen earlier this month, even though humidity will remain high.