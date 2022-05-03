Delhi International Airport is world's second busiest airport, reveals data

Airports in Atlanta, Georgia, Delhi, India, and Dubai, United Arab Emirates handled 4.42 million, 3.61 million, and 3.55 million passengers, respectively, in March of this year, according to the report.

According to a recent survey by Official Airline Guide (OAG), a worldwide travel data supplier, Delhi Airport was the world's second busiest airport in March in terms of domestic and international flights handled.

"While Atlanta remains the largest, Dubai is knocked out of second place this month (March) by Delhi, which climbs up from third place last month (February)," according to the OAG's report. The Delhi Airport was ranked 23rd in March 2019 prior to the outbreak, according to the report.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of Delhi Airport International Limited (DIAL), stated in a statement, "The world had been impacted hard by the COVID-19 epidemic. For two years in a row, travel restrictions have had a negative impact on the travel and tourist industries."

"However, as the number of vaccinated individuals increases across the world, countries are relaxing travel restrictions and gradually opening up their borders," he added. "Last month, India opened its borders and let fully vaccinated overseas visitors into the country," he stated.

According to him, these initiatives have greatly aided the travel and tourist business and provided a much-needed boost to air travel.

