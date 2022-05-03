Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi International Airport is world's second busiest airport, reveals data

    Airports in Atlanta, Georgia, Delhi, India, and Dubai, United Arab Emirates handled 4.42 million, 3.61 million, and 3.55 million passengers, respectively, in March of this year, according to the report.

    Delhi International Airport is world s second busiest airport reveals data gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 3, 2022, 11:35 AM IST

    According to a recent survey by Official Airline Guide (OAG), a worldwide travel data supplier, Delhi Airport was the world's second busiest airport in March in terms of domestic and international flights handled.

    "While Atlanta remains the largest, Dubai is knocked out of second place this month (March) by Delhi, which climbs up from third place last month (February)," according to the OAG's report. The Delhi Airport was ranked 23rd in March 2019 prior to the outbreak, according to the report.

    Airports in Atlanta, Georgia, Delhi, India, and Dubai, United Arab Emirates handled 4.42 million, 3.61 million, and 3.55 million passengers, respectively, in March of this year, according to the report.

    Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of Delhi Airport International Limited (DIAL), stated in a statement, "The world had been impacted hard by the COVID-19 epidemic. For two years in a row, travel restrictions have had a negative impact on the travel and tourist industries."

    Also Read | Video emerges of mid-air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence | Watch

    "However, as the number of vaccinated individuals increases across the world, countries are relaxing travel restrictions and gradually opening up their borders," he added. "Last month, India opened its borders and let fully vaccinated overseas visitors into the country," he stated.

    According to him, these initiatives have greatly aided the travel and tourist business and provided a much-needed boost to air travel.

    Also Read | Over 200 passengers escape unhurt as Thai Airways flight lands with deflated tyre at Bengaluru airport

    Also Read | South Korea planning to build country's first floating airport in Busan

    Last Updated May 3, 2022, 11:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi prays for "prosperity to everyone's lives" on Parshuram Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya

    PM Modi prays for "prosperity to everyone's lives" on Parshuram Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya

    Clashes reported between two communities in Jodhpur internet suspended gcw

    Clashes reported between two communities in Jodhpur, internet suspended

    Leaked draft reveals US court set to strike down abortion rights Report gcw

    Leaked draft reveals US court set to strike down abortion rights: Report

    13 takeaways from Modi-Scholz discussions in Berlin

    13 key takeaways from Modi-Scholz discussions in Berlin

    How about a Uniform Education System, HC asks Centre, Delhi govt - adt

    How about a Uniform Education System, HC asks Centre, Delhi govt

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi prays for "prosperity to everyone's lives" on Parshuram Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya

    PM Modi prays for "prosperity to everyone's lives" on Parshuram Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya

    Google Pixel Watch likely to feature 300mAh battery cellular connectivity gcw

    Google Pixel Watch likely to feature 300mAh battery, cellular connectivity

    football epl Glory for Man United Emotional Ronaldo sets club's future goal after Brentford win snt

    'Glory for Man United': Emotional Ronaldo sets club's future goal after Brentford win

    5 Indian designers who are worthy of a Met Gala invite drb

    5 Indian designers who are worthy of a Met Gala invite

    ICSI CSEET 2022: Mock Test to be held today, exam on May 7 - adt

    ICSI CSEET 2022: Mock Test to be held today, exam on May 7

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day

    Video Icon
    Video emerges of mid air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence watch gcw

    Video emerges of mid-air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence | Watch

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs RCB, Gujarat Titans-Royal Challengers Bangalore: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IPL 2022: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Video Icon