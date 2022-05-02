Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Video emerges of mid-air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence | Watch

    May 2, 2022, 12:33 PM IST

    SpiceJet aircraft SG-945, travelling from Mumbai to Durgapur in West Bengal on a Boeing 737, encountered significant turbulence, injuring 13 passengers. A video of the plane has gone viral, displaying the extent of the devastation within the jet's interior.

    The video, which was allegedly filmed by one of the passengers, shows the damage to the roof panels, which collapsed during the event. On addition, breathing masks were seen hanging in the footage, and several storage compartments were left exposed.

    Upon landing at Durgapur, the Boeing B737 aircraft operating as SpiceJet flight SG-945 received quick medical care, and the airline stated that it is "offering all possible medical support to the injured."

    According to accounts, travellers were injured when cabin bags fell on several of them, resulting in head injuries for numerous passengers. The plane, however, landed safely at Durgapur Airport. The wounded passengers were airlifted to a nearby hospital. An wounded passenger, Akbar Ansari, told ANI that the mid-air turbulence was caused by exceptionally severe weather.

    Also Read | SpiceJet Mumbai-Durgapur flight faces severe turbulence, several injured; DGCA orders probe

    SpiceJet issued an apology in a statement. "SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur faced strong turbulence during descent, injuring a few passengers. Upon landing in Durgapur, immediate medical help was provided," according to a SpiceJet representative.

    The incident was reported to the aviation authority, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and an investigation has commenced.

