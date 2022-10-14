Bomb scare on Delhi-bound flight, investigation underway

A call about a bomb in the flight coming from Moscow to Delhi was received last night. The flight landed in Delhi at around 3.20 am. All passengers and crew members were deboarded

A call about a bomb in the flight coming from Moscow to Delhi was received by the security agencies on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Following the threat call, security agencies were put on alert and airport security was beefed up. "There was a call at 11:15 pm about a bomb in the flight coming from Moscow to Terminal 3 (T3) at 3:20 tonight. Flight number SU232 landed on runway 29," an official said. A total of 386 passengers and 16 crew members were deboarded from the flight.

"All passengers and crew members were deboarded. Flight is being checked and investigation is underway," Delhi Police said in a statement.

The matter is being investigated. The most latest information indicates that no suspicious objects have been found on the trip thus far. The call is being considered as a "hoax call." However, this phone call has caused a short delay in the morning flight operations at Delhi Airport.