Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announced a major healthcare push at ASHA Conference 2026, doubling ASHA incentives to ₹6,000, launching SOTTO at GB Pant Hospital and expanding newborn screening under ANMOL.

Delhi government has decided to take various steps to improve healthcare services in the capital city. During the ASHA Conference-2026 organized during Seva Sankalp campaign, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta informed about various initiatives which include frontline healthcare workers, organ donation, newborn screening and nursing homes.

Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu was also present at the conference. One of the significant announcements was doubling of the incentive amount for Delhi ASHA workers.

Delhi ASHA Workers To Get Double Incentive

The Delhi government has doubled the monthly incentive amount for ASHA workers from ₹3,000 to ₹6,000. This step will directly help 6,690 ASHA workers who are currently working in Delhi.

CM Rekha Gupta pointed out the crucial role of ASHA workers in bringing the healthcare services closer to the people. They connect with the people on the ground level and provide them with health services at their doorstep.

The government believes that this will improve the healthcare services especially in those places where people have difficulty in reaching hospitals/health centers.

Launch Of SOTTO At GB Pant Hospital

One more significant announcement made at the conference was that of the launch of SOTTO at GB Pant Hospital. This is another important move taken by the Delhi government, in order to enhance coordination between various phases of organ donation and transplantation.

Effective coordination between all the parties will lead to better organization of the entire system, making it easier for timely assistance of the patients who require transplantation.

Extension Of ANMOL Scheme For Screening Babies

In addition to that, the Delhi government also extended the ANMOL scheme, according to which babies in Delhi are being screened free of cost for 56 diseases.

This step involves the screening of infants for the purpose of finding any possible health issue at the earliest. Detection of any disease at the earlier stages enables them to take necessary actions in respect of treatment and management.

Digitization Of Nursing Home Management System

Along with the above two, Nursing Home Management System Portal has also been introduced.

This step is likely to enhance the organization in the administrative processes linked to nursing homes in addition to increasing transparency through a digital system.

Healthcare Priorities for Delhi Government

According to Rekha Gupta, the primary aim of the Delhi government is to make the healthcare facilities more accessible considering the efforts of frontline workers.

There were a large number of ASHA workers, including Delhi minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh, who attended the conference.

As a whole, the recent announcements made by the Delhi government include various aspects of the state’s healthcare system.