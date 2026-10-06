Delhi CM Rekha Gupta conducted a surprise inspection of the Sakhi One Stop Centre at Lok Nayak Hospital, reviewing women’s services and directing officials to ensure sensitive and timely complaint resolution.

Rekha Gupta, the Chief Minister of Delhi, made an unexpected visit to the Sakhi One Stop Centre at Lok Nayak Hospital to inspect the facilities available to women, the services rendered and the complaint processing system in place.

As part of the visit, the Chief Minister asked the officials for a briefing on the number of complaints and grievances that come to the Sakhi Center. She told them to see that no complaint is unnecessarily delayed and each one of them is attended to as soon as possible.

Rekha Gupta Inspects the Functions of Sakhi Centre

As part of her visit, the Chief Minister evaluated the functioning of the Sakhi Center and the assistance available to women in need of help. She told the officials that women in need of assistance should be attended to in a sensitive manner.

Under the Sakhi One Stop Centre program, there are various kinds of assistance available to women facing problems of violence. These include psychosocial counseling, legal assistance, police related help, medical assistance and temporary shelter.

CM Demands Prompt Settlement of Grievances

One major emphasis during the inspection was on the prompt resolution of grievances. Gupta urged the officers to use a sensitive approach when dealing with women who come to the centre to file complaints and ensure that all complaints are sorted out within an appropriate time period.

The chief minister reiterated the significance of both a prompt as well as sensitive approach. In the case of complaints of violence or any other problem faced by the women, the way that their complaints are dealt with is as significant as the promptness of the concerned authorities.

Why Lok Nayak Hospital Is Relevant

The choice of the hospital for the centre also renders the role of medical help relevant to the assistance offered.

According to the hospital's official details, Lok Nayak Hospital offers services in emergency situations throughout the day and also provides 24 hour emergency care in Obstetrics & Gynaecology. In cases of violence or crisis, the women need help in terms of medicine besides counselling, law and police.

Delhi To Undertake Surprise Inspections

Furthermore, Gupta ordered officials to undertake surprise inspections in various parts of Delhi. This is not only to inspect the facilities but also to see how well the services provided by the government reach people.

As per Delhi government documents, 11 Sakhi One Stop Centres have been opened in Delhi as a part of One Stop Centre scheme. According to the Delhi Economic Survey 2023-24, 4,604 women got help through these centers in one year.

The most recent surprise inspection proves the importance which the Delhi government gives to timely and sensitive action in issues regarding women.