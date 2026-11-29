Opposition leader Vijay Wadettiwar vows to apologize if NCP-SP's Sharad Pawar supports the 2026 Delimitation Bill, which aims to increase Lok Sabha seats, amid growing pressure within the INDIA bloc to oppose the Centre's legislative push.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar on Sunday said he would apologise "not once, but ten times" if NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar does not support the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, as the INDIA bloc prepared to meet the veteran leader. The NCP-SP has indicated its support to the NDA on the proposed Delimitation Bill. His remarks come amid a push by the INDIA bloc to rally parties against the Bill ahead of the special sitting of Parliament on November 30. The Centre is set to introduce the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026. The proposals seek to raise the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members, comprising up to 815 from states and 35 from Union Territories.

"Our High Command is visiting both to inquire about his health and to save democracy. Today, through delimitation, they want to remain permanently in power, and SCs and STs will also suffer a major loss. They want to fire from women's shoulders for their own benefit, whereas the Women's Reservation Bill has already been passed and can be implemented on 543 seats. I said this in the morning, and I say it again now: if Pawar Saheb does not support this Delimitation Bill, I will apologise not once, but ten times, because we must save the democracy of this country," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has written to party working president and MP Supriya Sule, urging her and other party MPs to vote against the Bill and alleging that the BJP was pushing it for political gains. Saying he wrote with "deep unease and pain," he noted that Sharad Pawar was unwell. "Our leader, respected Sharadchandra Pawar Saheb, is currently not in a position to take any policy decision due to his ill health," he wrote, adding that the family believes he will "recover fully soon."

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) MP Supriya Sule on Friday said she could not comment on the proposed Delimitation Bill expected to be taken up during the upcoming special session of Parliament, stating that she had not yet seen the draft legislation or the session's agenda. Speaking to the media, Sule said the announcement of the session had been made, but the government had not shared its agenda. "The session has been announced, but I don't have the agenda. I have not seen the bill yet. Until I see the bill, I cannot say anything," she said.

Meanwhile, the Centre's efforts to secure the required two-thirds majority for the constitutional amendment have received a boost after the DMK, YSRCP and NCP-SP indicated support for the revised proposals, taking the NDA's estimated tally in the Lok Sabha to around 354 MPs. The DMK has backed the proposed 50 per cent increase in parliamentary seats across states while insisting that Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of representation be protected. However, the estimated NDA tally remains short of the 360 votes required for a two-thirds majority if all 540 sitting members participate in the voting. (ANI)