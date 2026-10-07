INDIA bloc leaders met an unwell Sharad Pawar to urge him to withdraw support for the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026. Critics argue the bill weakens the political voice of southern and western states like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior INDIA bloc leaders met NCP(SP) supremo Sharad Pawar at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday, and urged him to reconsider his party's support for the Centre's proposed Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026. NCP(SP), which has eight MPs in the Lower House of Parliament, has announced support for the delimitation exercise in the Lok Sabha.

Before leaving for Delhi, Rahul Gandhi told reporters, "Our fight is continuing. It's all good." Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the proposed exercise, framing it as an existential threat to states like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Speaking to the reporters, he affirmed, "Delimitation is the last effort of the BJP to keep its dictatorship going on. We, as political parties, we as citizens, must resist it by all means. If you see in the morning, MK Stalin has been met by the INDIA alliance, and then Sharad Pawar was met. We are fighting for every voice in this country."

Arguing that a proportional increase would still erode the voice of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu compared to larger northern states, Thackeray presented specific seat projections to underscore his concern. "Specifically, if you look at Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, if you compare it to the largest state, which is which happens to be Uttar Pradesh, the gap between Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra today is at 32. It'll increase to 48. The gap between Tamil Nadu will increase to 61 from 41. So even if everyone believes that proportionally 50 per cent is what the increase is. The absolute number changes, and the voice of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu will get even weaker in the parliament. The fact of the matter is, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu's voice will be weakened," he said.

Thackeray further asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to urge Mahayuti MPs from the State not to vote for the Delimitation Bill. "The fact of the matter is, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu's voice will be weakened. Even to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, if there is a conscience vote, I hope that he appeals to his MPs from Maharashtra not to vote for delimitation because this will weaken Maharashtra's stand in the parliament," he said.

Furthermore, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Harshwardhan Sapkal confirmed that the INDIA bloc delegation inquired about Pawar's health while discussing the political ramifications of the legislation. "A delegation from the entire INDIA alliance arrived to meet Sharad Pawar. They conveyed their best wishes for his health, inquired about his well-being, and discussed how this particular bill (Delimitation) is detrimental to the nation. Sharad Pawar also raised some questions, and a discussion took place," he said.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar voiced hope that Pawar will extend support to the INDIA bloc towards its efforts to block the BJP-led central government's proposed Delimitation Bill. "I hope that he has understood, and he will support the nation. The nation is important. He has always stood with the secular forces. I am very confident that he will help the INDIA bloc," he said.

The special sitting of Parliament is scheduled to begin on November 30, during which the Centre is set to introduce a legislative package comprising the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and an amendment to laws governing Union Territories. The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. The Centre has proposed a uniform 50 per cent increase in the number of seats for each state.

Amid buzz around NCP(SP)'s position on the Bill, MLA Rohit Pawar wrote to party working president and MP Supriya Sule, urging her and other party MPs to vote against the Delimitation Bill and alleging that the BJP was pushing it for political gains. Saying he wrote with "deep unease and pain," he noted that Sharad Pawar was unwell. "Our leader, respected Sharadchandra Pawar Saheb, is currently not in a position to take any policy decision due to his ill health," he wrote, adding that the family believes he will "recover fully soon." (ANI)