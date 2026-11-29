MDMK leader Durai Vaiko warned that the proposed delimitation bill may lead to gerrymandering and reduce minority political representation. He also cautioned that increasing the number of MPs could turn Parliament into a rubber stamp.

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 29 (ANI): Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) leader and MP Durai Vaiko on Sunday warned that the proposed delimitation could be used to "gerrymander" constituencies and dilute minority political power, and said that with the numbers "being increased to 850, probably nothing will happen." Speaking to reporters in Tiruchirappalli, Vaiko said constituencies with a sizeable minority vote could be split. "For example, a constituency which has minority votes of nearly 30%. That particular constituency, because minorities are against the right-wing BJP, could be split into two, three or four parts and combined with neighbouring constituencies, which would reduce the political power of minorities," he said. He said the expansion would also weaken Parliament debates. "As of now, with 543 MPs, hardly 5% of MPs belonging to all parties have the chance to speak. With these 543 MPs increasing to probably around 850, Parliament becomes a rubber stamp," he said. Vaiko said the MDMK had strongly opposed the Delimitation Bill when it came up in April and continues to do so. He acknowledged that the Centre's position had shifted. "The BJP has said that the share of all states will go up by 50% proportionately. Earlier, it was as if there was a delimitation based on population; southern states like Tamil Nadu and developed states would lose their political representation. But now that has been changed, and they have announced that Tamil Nadu will retain its 7.18%. But that is not the only issue. But that is not the only issue. One among them is gerrymandering," he said. "Any person or political party which believes in constitutional principles will not support this delimitation bill," he added. Turning to the DMK, Vaiko said the Bill's fate in Tamil Nadu's context could hinge on the party. "If the DMK decides to support this delimitation bill, the BJP will successfully pass it. But Tamil Nadu will never forgive or forget this historical blunder by the DMK," he said. Gerrymandering is the practice of deliberately drawing or redrawing electoral district boundaries to give a political party, group, or candidate an unfair advantage in elections. Vaiko's remarks come as INDIA bloc leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, meet DMK chief MK Stalin in Chennai to press the party to oppose the Bill, ahead of the Lok Sabha taking up the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, Delimitation (Second) Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026 on Monday. However, Stalin reaffirmed the party's support for the Bill. (ANI)