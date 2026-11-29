NDA MPs express strong confidence in the passage of the Delimitation Bill by a large margin, emphasizing its role in public interest and women's empowerment ahead of the upcoming special Parliament session.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): BJP and NDA MPs on Sunday expressed confidence that the Delimitation Bill would be passed by a huge margin in Parliament, with leaders backing the proposed legislation and urging political parties to support the measure. BJP MP Rahul Sinha, who arrived at Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar's residence for the West Bengal NDA MPs' dinner meeting, said the Delimitation Bill would be passed and alleged that opposition parties were attempting to block women's rights. "The Delimitation Bill will be passed. Rahul Gandhi himself revealed that today... These people are running to Stalin and running to the NCP; watch how more of their allies will turn against them. This time, the bill will be passed by a huge margin. Do not try to block women's rights... Wherever Mamata Banerjee goes, ruin is certain to follow, so no matter how hard she tries, nothing will happen," Sinha said.

BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who also arrived at Sukanta Majumdar's residence for the meeting, said NDA MPs traditionally meet before a parliamentary session. "Before the session, we always meet together and have some tea and refreshments...I have already said that Abhishek Banerjee is a 'chagol'... I will not give any reaction to whatever he says," he said. NCPI MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay also expressed confidence in the passage of the Delimitation Bill, saying that it would secure a massive majority. "We support the Delimitation bill, and it will win by a huge margin of votes. The government will win by a massive majority," he said.

Gwalior MP Bharat Singh Kushwah, who arrived at Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence for the Madhya Pradesh NDA MPs' dinner meeting, welcomed the Cabinet's approval of the Delimitation Bill under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the Bill would be presented in Parliament on Monday and expressed confidence that it would receive support from all sides, describing it as a measure aimed at public interest and women's empowerment. "It is a matter of great joy for the state that the Cabinet, under the leadership of PM Modi, has passed the delimitation bill. The bill will certainly be presented in Parliament tomorrow, and I am confident that everyone will support it. This is an excellent bill—it is in the public interest, serves the interests of women, and aims to empower women. The government’s objective is to ensure that the voices of women resonate within Parliament. I believe that any sensible political party will support this bill," Kushwah said.

The special sitting of Parliament is scheduled to begin on November 30, during which the Centre is set to introduce revised legislative proposals concerning delimitation and women's reservation. The proposed legislative package includes the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and an amendment to laws governing Union Territories. The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. (ANI)