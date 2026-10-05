Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched a cashless healthcare facility for over 50,000 Delhi Jal Board (DJB) pensioners and their families. This initiative under the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' provides access to cashless treatment at empanelled hospitals.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday launched a cashless healthcare facility for more tan 50,000 Delhi Jal Board (DJB) pensioners and family pensioners under the "Seva Sankalp Abhiyan", providing them access to cashless treatment at empanelled hospitals.h

The new facility will cover emergency, planned and non-emergency treatment, as well as medical tests, and is aimed at ending the burden of upfront payments and lengthy reimbursement procedures for beneficiaries.

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the facility addressed a long-standing issue faced by DJB pensioners, employees and officers.

"Today, amidst the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', which marks the Prime Minister's 25 years of dedicated service to the nation, we are addressing a long-standing issue: Thousands of pensioners, employees, and officers who served the Delhi Jal Board had not previously had access to cashless medical facilities at this stage of their lives, when they needed govt support the most," she said.

"Our govt has now made cashless medical facilities available to all these pensioners, providing immense relief to those who have retired from the Delhi Jal Board... Previous govts neither addressed the employees' difficulties nor cared about their welfare," she further added.

According to the Delhi Chief Minister's Office, the cashless medical facility has been extended to more than 50,000 DJB pensioners and family pensioners at empanelled hospitals. Cabinet Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, Mayor Parvesh Wahi, MLA Satish Upadhyay and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

CM Gupta Inspects Sakhi One Stop Centre

Earlier in the day, CM Gupta also took a crucial initiative towards women and the girl child in Delhi. CM inspected the Sakhi One Stop Centre at Lok Nayak Hospital. During the inspection, she closely looked into all the facilities and complaint system offered by the Sakhi One Stop Centre and promised comfort for all the women who will visit the Centre in times of need.

The CM directed officials to submit a complete monthly report to the CM Office, covering the status of all cases, police reports and FIRs, the support provided to victims while they were at the Centre, and the action taken against the accused.