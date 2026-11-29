A family trip to a temple to celebrate a long-awaited government job ended in unimaginable tragedy after 13 people were killed when their SUV collided with a heavy vehicle in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district early Sunday. The victims included members of two families from Bihar's Nalanda district, who were travelling to the revered Chhinnamasta Temple at Rajrappa to offer prayers and thank the goddess.

The family had planned the pilgrimage after Amrita Kumari secured a government teaching job. What was meant to be a celebration of her achievement became the final journey for several members of the family and their relatives.

According to reports, the SUV was carrying 14 people when it rammed into a heavy vehicle on National Highway 33 near Panki village in Ramgarh around 2 am. The impact was severe, leaving the SUV badly damaged and trapping its occupants inside.

Thirteen people, including five men, four women and four children, died in the accident. One passenger, identified as Chandan Kumar (26), sustained critical injuries and was admitted to Ramgarh Sadar Hospital for treatment.