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A Thanksgiving Trip for a New Govt Job Ended in Tragedy: 13 Killed on Way to Rajrappa Temple
A pilgrimage to Jharkhand's Rajrappa temple turned into a tragedy after an SUV carrying 14 people collided with truck. 13 people from Bihar's Nalanda died in the crash. They were visiting a temple after Amrita Kumari secured a government job.
Nalanda Families Lose 13 In Tragic Rajrappa Temple-Bound SUV Crash
A family trip to a temple to celebrate a long-awaited government job ended in unimaginable tragedy after 13 people were killed when their SUV collided with a heavy vehicle in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district early Sunday. The victims included members of two families from Bihar's Nalanda district, who were travelling to the revered Chhinnamasta Temple at Rajrappa to offer prayers and thank the goddess.
The family had planned the pilgrimage after Amrita Kumari secured a government teaching job. What was meant to be a celebration of her achievement became the final journey for several members of the family and their relatives.
According to reports, the SUV was carrying 14 people when it rammed into a heavy vehicle on National Highway 33 near Panki village in Ramgarh around 2 am. The impact was severe, leaving the SUV badly damaged and trapping its occupants inside.
Thirteen people, including five men, four women and four children, died in the accident. One passenger, identified as Chandan Kumar (26), sustained critical injuries and was admitted to Ramgarh Sadar Hospital for treatment.
Families Were Travelling To Rajrappa Temple In Gratitude
The journey was planned to seek the blessings of Goddess Chhinnamasta after Amrita Kumari secured a government teaching position.
Her brother-in-law, Pankaj Kumar, said the family had prayed to Maa Chhinnamasta for Amrita to get a government job. After her wish was fulfilled, they decided to visit the temple to express their gratitude.
"Little did they know that the pilgrimage would be their final journey," he said.
The family had also invited another family to join them for the temple visit, turning the trip into a larger group outing.
Vivekananda Kumar (38), Amrita's husband, was the principal of a private school. Amrita, 36, was travelling with her mother-in-law Pravila Devi (62) and their three children, Sonali Kumari (15), Shubham Aryan (14) and Aman Aryan (9).
All six died in the accident.
Two Families From Nalanda Among The Victims
The second family was from Karahdih village in Nalanda district. Mukesh Kumar Mehta (36), his wife Kiran Kumari (29), and their children Sahil Kumar (10) and Baishnavi Kumari (5) were also killed.
The other victims were Sintu Kumar (29), from Daniyawan village, Rajesh Kumar (26), and SUV driver Nandan Kumar (22).
The tragedy has devastated relatives across the villages, with several families losing multiple members in a single accident.
Dharma, who lost his friend Rajesh Kumar, said Vivekananda was a private school principal and his wife had recently secured a government school job. The family had planned the visit to Rajrappa to seek the goddess's blessings.
Relatives Struggle To Come To Terms With The Loss
Pankaj Kumar said he received a call from the police around 4 am informing him about the accident. He was left shocked by the news, as he had lost his mother and his brother's entire family.
Vivekananda's maternal uncle Surendra Prasad also spoke about the devastating loss. He said he had lost his sister, nephew, niece-in-law and their three children in the accident.
The family had set out to celebrate a new beginning after Amrita's government job, but the journey ended with an entire generation of loved ones being wiped out.
The accident has left Nalanda's Jangharo and other affected villages in mourning. A trip planned around faith, gratitude and a family's happiness has instead brought grief to several households.
(With inputs from agencies)
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