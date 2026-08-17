BJP president Nitin Nabin unveiled a major reshuffle effective immediately: Smriti Irani is National General Secretary, Ram Madhav a National Vice President, and Deepak Mhaskey replaces Amit Malviya as IT cell chief. Key roles span vice presidents, general secretaries, secretaries, cells and treasury.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday rolled out a sweeping organisational reset under party president Nitin Nabin, with appointments taking effect immediately. Smriti Irani returned to the national leadership as National General Secretary, while Ram Madhav moved into the party’s list of National Vice Presidents.

The shake-up also altered the BJP’s digital command. Amit Malviya was replaced as the party’s IT cell chief by Deepak Mhaskey of Chhattisgarh, who was additionally named Social Media Convenor as part of a reworked outreach team.

Among the senior changes, Vasundhara Raje Scindia and Tirath Singh Rawat joined the National Vice Presidents alongside Ram Madhav. B L Santhosh will continue as National General Secretary (Organisation).

Two organisational posts were affirmed under the central structure: Shivprakash and Saudan Singh were appointed National Joint General Secretaries (Organisation), with their locations listed as Mumbai and Chandigarh respectively.

Who leads in BJP’s reshuffle under Nitin Nabin

## Who leads in BJP’s reshuffle under Nitin Nabin

Eight leaders were named National General Secretaries: Vinod Tawde (Maharashtra), Sunil Bansal (Delhi), Biplab Kumar Deb (Tripura), Smriti Irani (Uttar Pradesh), Satish Poonia (Rajasthan), Gajendra Patel (Madhya Pradesh), Harish Dwivedi (Uttar Pradesh) and Sanjay Bhatia (Haryana).

The new roster of National Secretaries features Kavita Patidar (Madhya Pradesh), K Surendran (Keralam), Bhola Singh (Uttar Pradesh) and Pradip Varma (Jharkhand). They are joined by Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel (Gujarat), Sandeep Pathak (Delhi), Phangnon Konyak (Nagaland), Sangeeta Yadav (Uttar Pradesh), Anil Antony (Keralam), M Venkateshan (Tamil Nadu), Manoj Tigga (West Bengal), Siddharth Shambhu (Bihar) and Swadesh Singh (Delhi).

## Secretaries, cells and central office roles

Secretaries, cells and central office roles

Vishnu Datt Sharma has been named All Cells Coordinator, with Rituraj Sinha and Vishnu Vardhan Reddy appointed All Cells Joint Coordinators. Tarun Chugh becomes Central Office In-charge and Mahendra Pandey the Central Office Secretary.

For the Northeast, Sambit Patra has been designated Coordinator and Rajiv Babbar Joint Coordinator. In the finance wing, Piyush Goyal is the National Treasurer and Rajesh Mangal the National Joint Treasurer.

Other National Office-Bearers named are Baijayant Jay Panda, D Purandeshwari, Rekha Verma, Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi, Bharti Pravin Pawar, Manpreet Singh Badal, Lal Singh Arya, M Nagaraja, Tariq Mansoor and Madhuchandra Kar. Swadesh Singh, Mriganka Deo Barman, Rohan Gupta and Jai Prakash have also been listed for organisational responsibilities.

Strengthening the social media network, Priti Gandhi, Shivanand Dwivedi, Alok Bhatt and Arun Yadav have been appointed Social Media Co-Convenors, representing Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttarakhand and Haryana respectively. The appointments form part of the party’s organisational overhaul under Nitin Nabin, with new office-bearers taking charge forthwith.