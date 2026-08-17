The Asian Open Short Track Speed Skating Trophy 2026 has begun in Dehradun, with CM Pushkar Singh Dhami welcoming athletes and highlighting Uttarakhand’s plans to expand winter sports and sports infrastructure.

Dehradun has once again grabbed the limelight for hosting international winter games with the start of the Asian Open Short Track Speed Skating Trophy 2026 in the state of Uttarakhand. This competition will take place between August 17 and 20 and features short-track skating of an international level in the state. The competition calendar of the International Skating Union has also listed Dehradun as the host of the competition.

At the opening ceremony, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, greeted the participants and coaches and highlighted that hosting of an international game was a matter of honor for the state.

Dehradun Hosts Asian Open Short Track Trophy

This competition is taking place in the Himadri Ice Rink located in Maharana Pratap Sports Complex of Dehradun. It is noteworthy that the same venue organized the Asian Open Short Track Speed Skating Trophy in 2025 where around 195 short trackers from 11 nations took part.

According to Dhami, international-level competitions can enhance the standing of Uttarakhand in the international world of winter games while also providing more exposure to their sportsmen.

CM Dhami Emphasizes Importance of Discipline and Sportsmanship

While addressing the athletes, the CM emphasized that sports is not about winning the medals only; rather, discipline, dedication, and sportsmanship are some of the most essential traits of successful athletes. Dhami wished all the participants good luck and hoped that they would do their best and make the best out of their stay in Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand Government to Build 23 Sports Academies

Another key highlight made by the Chief Minister was regarding the state government’s initiatives for improving sports facilities. As per the Sports Legacy Plan, 23 sports academies would be built in eight cities of Uttarakhand.

Dhami further stated that work is underway to build the first sports university of the state in Haldwani and women's sports college in Lohaghat is already functional.

Sports Policy Provides Assistance to Athletes

As per the Chief Minister, there are provisions in Uttarakhand’s sports policy for the athletes who win the medals in international and national level competitions through government service. Some other assistance includes sports scholarship, free education and training in sports colleges, and many other athlete promotion schemes.

Winter and Sport Tourism

In addition to that, there are plans for expansion into winter sports, ice sports, water sports and adventure sports. Dhami added that these kinds of events can help in sports tourism and can also aid in developing Uttarakhand as a training destination for athletes.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by MLA Umesh Sharma Kau, President of the Asian Skating Union, Myong-Hee Chang, President of the Ice Skating Association of India, Amitabh Sharma, Special Principal Secretary Sports Amit Sinha and Sports Director Deepti Singh and many others.