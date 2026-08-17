Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar hit back at BRS protests over a court stay on the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes, vowing to defend them. BRS alleges the Congress government is using the stay as a pretext to discontinue the aid.

Telangana Govt Hits Back at BRS, Vows to Defend Schemes

Telangana Transport and Backwards Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Monday hit back at the Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) over its protests regarding the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak welfare schemes, assuring citizens that the state government will defend the initiative aggressively in court.

Addressing reporters, he said, "Some individuals approached the court regarding the Rs 116,000 financial assistance provided under the Telangana government's Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes, resulting in a stay order. Members of the TRS are staging protests over this matter. It is a beneficial scheme that provides financial aid to newlywed couples, which is why we are continuing it. Yet, TRS members are staging protests, seemingly taking sadistic pleasure in the court-imposed stay."

He explained that the current disruption arose after individuals approached the court challenging the scheme, resulting in an interim stay order. "On behalf of the government, I want to assure everyone that the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes are here to stay. We will fight the case vigorously in court, secure justice, and implement the scheme," he said.

BRS Launches Protests, Alleges Govt Ploy

Earlier today, the BRS party announced a statewide protest at constituency and mandal centres across Telangana, opposing what it describes as the Congress government's alleged attempt to discontinue the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) has called upon party leaders, elected representatives and cadres to participate in the protests and raise their voice against any move to withdraw the schemes, which he said have provided financial support and dignity to lakhs of poor families.

KTR alleged that the Congress government was using the High Court verdict as a pretext to discontinue Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak. He said the schemes were not merely welfare programmes but were closely linked to the dignity and financial security of daughters from poor families.

The financial assistance, which began at Rs 51,000, was subsequently increased to Rs 75,116 and later to Rs 1,00,116.

According to KTR, nearly 13 lakh families received financial assistance totalling around Rs 13,000 crore during the BRS government's tenure. (ANI)