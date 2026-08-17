Delhi Police has initiated an enquiry into a complaint seeking an FIR against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The complaint alleges they disrupted the Vande Mataram rendition at the Congress headquarters on Independence Day, a claim the party denies.

Police Probe Complaint Against Gandhis

The Delhi Police has initiated an enquiry into a complaint seeking registration of an FIR against senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi over an alleged disruption during the rendition of Vande Mataram at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters on Independence Day. The complaint was filed in connection with the Congress' Independence Day programme held at its headquarters in New Delhi on August 15.

According to the complaint, Sonia Gandhi allegedly made gestures and communicated with people present during the rendition in a manner that the complainant interpreted as an objection to the continuation of the national song. It further alleges that Rahul Gandhi was heard saying, "We are not singing Vande Mataram." The allegations are part of the complaint and have not been established by the police. The Delhi Police is currently probing the complaint to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the alleged disruption.

Advocate Cites National Honour Law

The complaint was filed on August 16, a day after the Independence Day event at the AICC headquarters. Supreme Court advocate Shubh Sharma, speaking on the issue, said that the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, has received the President's assent and is enforceable. He claimed that the legislation gives Vande Mataram the same status as the National Anthem and said its provisions would apply to every individual. "Yes, this (Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026) is already enforced; it has the President's assent. Now, Vande Mataram has the same status as our National Anthem. So, this Act is now applicable to every individual, including Sonia Gandhi," Sharma said.

He further argued that senior political leaders carry a particular responsibility because their conduct can influence the public. "You are a very senior leader. Every action of yours impacts crores of people. If you publicly oppose Vande Mataram like that, the country will not be able to stand it," he said.

Political Row Erupts

The controversy over the rendition at the Congress headquarters has triggered a sharp political confrontation between the BJP and Congress. BJP leaders have alleged that senior Congress leaders showed disrespect to the national song, while the Congress has rejected the allegations and offered a different explanation for the events captured during the programme. The BJP has escalated its criticism of Sonia Gandhi over the controversy. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also criticised the Congress over the issue, while Congress leaders accused the government of attempting to divert attention from other issues.

The controversy came shortly after Vande Mataram was rendered at the Red Fort during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day celebrations, an occasion that marked 150 years of the national song. The Prime Minister highlighted the historical and emotional significance of Vande Mataram during his address to the nation.

Police to Examine Evidence

The complaint has therefore added a legal dimension to what was initially a political controversy. The Delhi Police is expected to examine the available video footage and other material before determining whether the allegations disclose any offence and whether further legal action, including registration of an FIR, is warranted.

The matter remains under police enquiry, and the allegations against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have not been conclusively established. (ANI)