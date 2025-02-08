Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: Anna Hazare slams Kejriwal for focus on liquor, money as BJP leads (WATCH)

BJP is set to return to power in Delhi after 27 years, as Anna Hazare criticizes Kejriwal for focusing on liquor and being swayed by money power.

As counting progresses in the Delhi Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears set to return to power in the national capital after a 27-year hiatus, leading in 41 of the 70 assembly seats, according to the Election Commission. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has ruled Delhi for over a decade, is trailing with leads in 29 constituencies, marking a significant shift in the city’s political landscape.

Social activist Anna Hazare, reacting to the trends, criticized AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for deviating from core principles.

"I have always said that a candidate's conduct, thoughts should be pure, life should be without blame, sacrifice... these qualities let voters have faith in him," Hazare stated. He further added, "I told this to Arvind Kejriwal, but he did not pay heed. Instead, he focused on liquor… why did this issue arise? He was overwhelmed by money power," he said.

Also read: Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: Congress will be 'king-maker', says party leader Vishesh Tokas (WATCH)

Meanwhile, celebrations erupted at the BJP headquarters in Delhi as supporters danced to the beats of ‘dhol’, waved party flags, and carried lotus-shaped cutouts symbolizing the party’s emblem. Saffron powder filled the air as party workers marked the historic moment of BJP’s return to power.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva expressed confidence about forming the government and confirmed that the decision on the chief ministerial candidate would be made by the central leadership.

The results signal a major setback for the AAP, which had dominated Delhi politics since its first landslide victory in 2013. With BJP’s lead solidifying, it marks a significant turning point, ending AAP’s decade-long reign in the capital.

Latest Videos