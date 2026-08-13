Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar confirmed that Kannada activists have withdrawn their bandh call. The decision came after a meeting with the CM, who thanked the organisations for their cooperation as the new Assembly session began.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said Kannada activists had withdrawn their bandh call after meeting him, as the state Assembly commenced its proceedings.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said representatives of Kannada organisations had met him and subsequently decided to withdraw the bandh call. "All the Kannada activists met me. They have withdrawn their bandh call," Shivakumar said.

The Chief Minister also noted that Thursday marked the first day of the Assembly session since he took over as Chief Minister. "Today is the first day of the Assembly after I took over as the Chief Minister. I thank all the activists," he said.

Context of the Bandh Call

The bandh call had been linked to the ongoing Cauvery water-sharing issue, with pro-Kannada organisations expressing opposition to directions concerning the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Kannada organisations had called for protests across Karnataka, with demonstrations planned at various locations, including toll plazas and major highways.

The Cauvery issue has remained a politically sensitive matter in Karnataka, with farmer and Kannada organisations repeatedly raising concerns over the availability of water for drinking and irrigation within the state.

Earlier, protests were reported at several locations amid the bandh call, with police deploying additional personnel as a precautionary measure. In Bengaluru's rural areas, police had also taken preventive measures to maintain law and order, particularly along routes connecting Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Protestors' Demands

The organisations had maintained that they were not opposed to sharing Cauvery water but had demanded measures to address Karnataka's own water requirements.

Among the demands raised by protest groups were the implementation of the Mekedatu project and measures to strengthen the state's water resources.

The withdrawal of the bandh call follows the meeting between the Kannada activists and the Chief Minister, with Shivakumar thanking the organisations for their cooperation.

The development comes as the Karnataka Legislative Assembly begins its proceedings, with the state government facing several issues relating to water management, governance and the demands of various groups. Shivakumar's statement indicates that the immediate bandh call has been withdrawn following discussions with the government.

(ANI)