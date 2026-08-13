In Varanasi, a thief stole a KTM motorcycle worth ₹4.71 lakh from a showroom after a bizarre break-in. CCTV footage revealed the suspect spent over four hours inside the premises. During this time, he made coffee, took a shower, played music, and danced.

A bizarre theft at a motorcycle showroom in Varanasi has left police and showroom staff stunned after a thief allegedly spent more than four hours inside the premises before riding away on a KTM bike worth around Rs 4.71 lakh.

According to the report, the unusual break-in took place at a Triumph automobile showroom. The staff reportedly locked the premises and left at around 10 pm on Monday. Inside the showroom was general manager Rohit Kumar Singh’s three-month-old KTM motorcycle, with its key still available.

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At around 11.30 pm, a young man wearing a white shirt and jeans allegedly arrived outside the showroom. As it was raining, he reportedly pulled down a banner and used it as cover before taking out a cutter and attempting to break through the glass entrance.

After nearly 36 minutes of cutting, the man allegedly entered the showroom at around 12.06 am. However, instead of immediately stealing the motorcycle, he appeared to make himself comfortable inside.

CCTV footage reportedly shows him switching on a computer at the reception, spinning around in a revolving chair and drinking cold water from the refrigerator. He then allegedly prepared himself a cup of hot coffee.

The bizarre episode continued when the man reportedly went to the washroom, took a shower and spread his wet clothes over a motorcycle to dry. He later opened a new motorcycle cover, wrapped it around himself “like a lungi”, played music on the computer and danced inside the showroom.

Before leaving, the suspect allegedly changed into a branded showroom T-shirt and cap. At around 4 am, he finally started the KTM motorcycle and rode away.

The theft was discovered the next morning after a security guard noticed the broken glass and alerted the showroom manager. CCTV cameras had captured the entire sequence.

Police and forensic teams have since visited the showroom and launched an investigation. SHO Ajay Verma said investigators are examining CCTV footage and fingerprints to identify the suspect and recover the stolen motorcycle.