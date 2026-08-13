Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma & Arunachal CM Pema Khandu reaffirmed their states' bond, urging peace and dialogue to resolve the remaining 52 villages in the inter-state border dispute. Both leaders stressed that boundaries cannot divide their people.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday reaffirmed the longstanding bond between the people of the two neighbouring states and urged peace, harmony and dialogue as efforts continue to resolve the remaining differences over their inter-state boundary.

Assam CM Urges Peace and Harmony

In a post on X, Sarma said Assam and Arunachal Pradesh share a bond that goes beyond state boundaries and appealed to people of both states to maintain peace and harmony as the two governments continue efforts to resolve the remaining border differences. "Assam and Arunachal Pradesh share a bond that goes far beyond boundaries. For generations, our people have lived as brothers and sisters, bound by love, affection and mutual respect," Sarma said.

The Assam Chief Minister said that in recent years, the two states had made significant progress in resolving their longstanding boundary differences through dialogue and a spirit of friendship. He said that only 52 villages now remain to be addressed as part of the border dispute, adding that the governments of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh would continue discussions to find a complete resolution.

"In recent years, we have resolved most of our border differences through dialogue and friendship. Only 52 villages remain, and both Governments will continue discussions in the same spirit to resolve the dispute completely," he said.

Sarma stressed the importance of maintaining peace while the two state governments work towards resolving the remaining differences. "I appeal to the people of Assam and Arunachal to maintain peace and harmony," the Assam Chief Minister said.

He added that administrative boundaries should not affect the longstanding social and cultural ties between the people of the two neighbouring states. "Boundaries may define our States, but they can never divide our hearts," Sarma said.

Arunachal CM Echoes Call for Dialogue

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu welcomed Sarma's remarks and said the two states share a deep bond of history, friendship and brotherhood. In a post on X, Khandu wrote, "I heartily welcome the positive and reassuring statement by Hon'ble Assam Chief Minister Shri Himantabiswa Ji. Assam and Arunachal Pradesh share a deep bond of history, friendship and brotherhood. Our differences must always be addressed through dialogue, mutual understanding and peaceful means. I appeal to the people of both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh to maintain peace, harmony and mutual respect. Let us not allow differences to overshadow the strong bonds that unite our people," he added.

Ongoing Efforts to Resolve Dispute

The Assam-Arunachal Pradesh boundary issue has been a longstanding matter between the two northeastern states. Both sides have in recent years adopted dialogue and negotiations as a means of resolving differences over areas along their inter-state boundary.

The two states have also worked towards identifying disputed areas and finding mutually acceptable solutions through discussions between their governments.

The latest remarks by Sarma and Khandu underline the emphasis being placed by both state governments on dialogue, mutual understanding and peaceful means to address the remaining border differences. Their appeals come amid continued efforts to settle the remaining areas of dispute and maintain cordial relations between communities living along the inter-state boundary.

The two Chief Ministers also stressed that the shared history, friendship and close social ties between the people of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh should remain central to the process of resolving the remaining boundary differences. The Assam and Arunachal Pradesh governments are expected to continue discussions on the remaining 52 villages as part of the ongoing process to arrive at a comprehensive settlement. (ANI)