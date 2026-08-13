Inspired by Nara Lokesh, newly elected Andhra Pradesh Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Chintakayala met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and donated his first salary to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, dedicating it to the welfare of armed forces personnel.

Inspired by Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh's nation-first call, newly elected Rajya Sabha MP from Andhra Pradesh Vijay Chintakayala on Thursday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and donated his first salary as a Member of Parliament to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

According to a press release issued by the minister's office, presenting the contribution to the Raksha Mantri, he said that it was a matter of honour for him to dedicate his first salary in Parliament to the welfare of India's armed forces personnel, veterans, and their families.

A Contribution Inspired by Leadership

Giving credit to Lokesh, Chintakayala said, "Our National Working President, Nara Lokesh Ji, has often spoken about how our Hon'ble Prime Minister has spent 12 Diwalis with our armed forces, standing alongside those who guard our nation. His words on putting the nation first, while upholding the self-respect and pride of the Telugu people, have left a deep impression on me. They inspired me to make this small contribution as I begin my journey in Parliament. I see this gesture as a humble step in the footsteps of a leadership that places service before self and is working towards building a stronger Bharat together."

About the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund

Vijay Chintakayala was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh in June 2026 and took oath as a Member of Parliament on 25 June 2026. The Armed Forces Flag Day Fund was instituted on 13 April 1993 through the amalgamation of various existing welfare funds. It supports a range of welfare and rehabilitation measures for needy ex-servicemen, war widows, disabled veterans, and their dependants.

Armed Forces Flag Day has been observed throughout the country on December 7 since 1949, to honour the men in uniform who fought and continue to fight on India's border. Flag Day brings to the forefront India's commitment to looking after our war disabled Soldiers, Veer Naris, and the families of Martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for the country.

"Soldiers are one of the greatest assets of any country. They are the guardians of the nation and protect its citizens at all costs. To fulfil their duties, soldiers have sacrificed a lot of things in their lives," said the Ministry of Defence in an earlier statement.(ANI)