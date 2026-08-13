Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slammed the Centre over the Monsoon Session washout, stating "nothing has changed in 11 years". He drew parallels between the current NEET controversy and the 2015 Vyapam scam which also disrupted Parliament.

Jairam Ramesh compares NEET issue to Vyapam scam

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday targeted the Centre over the washout of the Monsoon Session, saying "nothing has changed in 11 years" and comparing the current NEET issue with the Vyapam controversy that disrupted Parliament in 2015. He said the Monsoon Session 2026 was completely washed out, noting that a similar situation had occurred in 2015 when the session was disrupted over the Vyapam scam.

Addressing a press conference, the Congress leader said, "First, let me remind you that the Monsoon Session 2026 was completely washed out. But this is not the first time. Exactly 11 years ago, in 2015, the Monsoon Session was washed out over the Vyapam scam. Exactly 11 years later, the issue is again related to students and youth. In a way, a scam similar to Vyapam took place in 2013 in connection with NEET."

He said that while Vyapam was the issue 11 years ago, the current issue was related to NEET and the shortcomings of the National Testing Agency (NTA). "So, 11 years ago it was Vyapam, and this year it is NEET and the shortcomings of the NTA. The Monsoon Session has been washed out over the same issue. Nothing has changed in 11 years. Laws have been enacted, and promises have been made. Reels are now being made, and the Prime Minister is addressing the country at midnight. Something must have changed in 11 years. But the issues remain the same: Vyapam 11 years ago, and NEET and NTA's shortcomings this year," he further said.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju hits back

His remarks came after Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju accused the Opposition of "running away from discussions" and alleged that disruptions affected parliamentary productivity during the Monsoon Session.

Rijiju said the session was successful in terms of legislative business, with Parliament passing 12 Bills, but remained less successful in terms of debates and discussions. "Based on my parliamentary experience and what I have seen in my life, this is the first time the Opposition was running away from discussions," Rijiju said.