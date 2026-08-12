Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said 19 CAG reports have been tabled in the Assembly in around 18 months, with the PAC examining them as the government stresses transparency, accountability and corrective action.

Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta has pointed out the efforts made by her government towards presenting pending CAG reports in the Legislative Assembly, and 19 such reports have been tabled in the past one and a half years.

Addressing the Monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly, Gupta has pointed out that the reports are being processed in accordance with procedure, and PAC is going through its findings with great detail. She has stated that the government is trying to ensure that recommendations and observations are acted upon.

CAG Reports Focus on Financial Irregularities and Procedure

Describing the CAG as the highest constitutional audit body of the country, the Chief Minister has pointed out that the reports of the organization are an analysis of how government procedures are being carried out and how the finances are being managed.

According to the Chief Minister, the reports presented recently in the House pertain to different departments and schemes from the time when the previous government was ruling. She has said that some reports are highlighting financial irregularities and procedural issues.

Questions raised by CM Gupta about Previous Administration's Accountability

The Chief Minister said that there have been certain lapses in terms of administrative accountability in the previous tenure of the administration. She associated these lapses with the irregularities pointed out in a number of cases and several public interest programmes have not taken off as expected.

According to CM Gupta, the voters of Delhi have clearly expressed their aspirations for good governance and development and the administration is working to fulfill these expectations.

Improving Transparency and Good Governance is Still Important

The CM further added that improvement in transparency and accountability in the whole administrative system is the top priority of her administration.

Moreover, she also criticized what she called the difference between the publicity and actual implementation of some schemes. As per CM Gupta, some of the important projects have not been completed within the specified time period. The government, she further added, wishes to go beyond the announcement of programmes and implement them properly.

Government Pledges Quick Projects of Public Interest

As per Gupta, steps have been taken by the government to rectify flaws in the system and speed up projects related to public interest. The utilization of public funds to achieve developmental goals is one of the top priorities of the government, as mentioned by her. The CM has reiterated the commitment of the government to fulfill their promises within stipulated time limits in order to administer Delhi.