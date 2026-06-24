Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered a corruption probe into alleged irregularities in the procurement of medicines, surgical items, and medical equipment for government hospitals.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has asked the concerned authorities to enquire into suspected corruption and administrative irregularities in the procurement of medications and medical supplies for government hospitals.

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Two Senior Officials Under Scanner

Action has been initiated against the former Director General of Health Services, Dr Vatsala Aggarwal, and the Deputy Controller of Accounts, Neeraj Chopra. The move comes after complaints about the way the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) — which buys pharmaceuticals, surgical items and medical equipment for government health institutions — is operating.

THE PREVENTION OF CORRUPTION ACT, 1988

The Chief Minister has asked for an inquiry under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The official said accusations suggest financial and administrative errors in procurement processes, resulting in losses to the government exchequer, maybe.

Government Reaffirms Zero-Tolerance Policy

Rekha Gupta added, “We are committed to transparency and accountability in public administration. She stated that the probe should be fair, unbiased, and transparent, and highlighted that harsh punishment will be meted out to any guilty person after the appropriate legal process.

Previous Arrests & Suspensions

This follows the suspension of Dr Vatsala Aggarwal and Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga, the latter being the former head of the Central Procurement Agency. The Anti-Corruption Branch arrested Dr Ranga last week in connection with alleged irregularities in the acquisition of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment worth ₹650 crore.

Investigation ongoing

Officials are looking into procurement documents, tendering procedures, and financial activities related to the purchases. The administration has said there may be more steps depending on the outcome of the ongoing inquiry.