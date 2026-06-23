Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has approved a major smart lighting project to enhance road safety and eliminate dark spots across the city.

In a major move towards modernising urban infrastructure, the Delhi government has approved the installation of smart LED street lights in the capital. The initiative aims to improve road safety, reduce energy use, and provide better lighting on main roadways.

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Real-Time Monitoring of Control Centre

One of the main features of the project will be a centralised Command and Control Centre (CCC). The device will be able to monitor each street light in real time and instantly determine if there is a defect or outage. That will allow authorities to respond to issues without waiting for public complaints.

96,000 lights upgrade

The government wants to replace around 96,000 streetlights, including antiquated High-Pressure Sodium Vapour (HPSV) bulbs and older LED fixtures, with modern smart LED systems. The improved network will cover highways under the Public Works Department (PWD).

Women, Security and Road Safety

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the current lighting system often leaves dark regions unaddressed as there is no monitoring mechanism. The new smart LEDs are supposed to improve visibility, increase safety for women and lower the likelihood of accidents on city roadways.

Energy savings and efficiency

The smart lighting system would allow authorities to remotely change illumination intensity and monitor performance. The initiative will save about ₹25 crore yearly in electricity bills, and provide more efficient and environment-friendly lighting, the officials said.

Project to be finished before Diwali

The Delhi administration has announced a deadline to complete the smart street lighting installations by Diwali. “This program is going to be instrumental in making the capital city safer, brighter and more technologically advanced, officials think.