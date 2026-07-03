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Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Predicts Intense Showers, Orange Alert Continues Across Maharashtra
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy rain continues to batter Maharashtra, with Mumbai witnessing its third consecutive day of relentless showers. The IMD has warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next 72 hours
Heavy Rainfall to Intensify Across Maharashtra
According to the IMD, widespread rainfall will continue across Maharashtra, with weather conditions expected to become more severe in several districts. Mumbai is likely to witness extremely heavy rainfall, with some areas potentially recording up to 200 mm of rain within 24 hours.
Authorities have urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from low-lying areas, beaches, rivers and overflowing drains, and remain alert as heavy rain could lead to waterlogging and local flooding. The rainfall is also expected to improve water levels in Mumbai's reservoirs, providing relief from recent concerns over water supply.
Mumbai Records Third Consecutive Day of Heavy Showers
Mumbai woke up to another spell of heavy rain, marking the third straight day of continuous showers across the city and suburbs. Cloudy skies and persistent rainfall have brought cooler temperatures, but have also increased the risk of waterlogging.
Heavy rain has been reported in several western suburbs, including Andheri, Jogeshwari, Goregaon, Malad, Kandivali, Borivali, Dahisar, Vile Parle, Santacruz and Bandra. Water has already begun accumulating in a few low-lying areas, raising concerns about disruptions during office hours if rainfall continues at the current intensity.
Orange Alert Continues; Rainfall Likely Till July 7
The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for Mumbai, while neighbouring districts including Thane, Palghar and Raigad are also expected to receive heavy rainfall. Rain activity is likely to remain strong across many parts of Maharashtra until July 7.
Rainfall Recorded Between July 2 and July 3 (5:00 AM to 6:00 AM)
Malabar Hill – 146 mm
Fort – 139 mm
Andheri – 136 mm
Versova – 129 mm
Powai – 124 mm
Mankhurd – 118 mm
Bhandup – 116 mm
Mulund – 115 mm
Residents have been advised to keep track of official weather updates and exercise caution, particularly in flood-prone areas, as the monsoon remains active across the state
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