According to the IMD, widespread rainfall will continue across Maharashtra, with weather conditions expected to become more severe in several districts. Mumbai is likely to witness extremely heavy rainfall, with some areas potentially recording up to 200 mm of rain within 24 hours.

Authorities have urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from low-lying areas, beaches, rivers and overflowing drains, and remain alert as heavy rain could lead to waterlogging and local flooding. The rainfall is also expected to improve water levels in Mumbai's reservoirs, providing relief from recent concerns over water supply.