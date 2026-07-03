Kerala Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Kannur and Kasaragod
Kerala Weather LATEST Update: Heavy rainfall is set to continue across Kerala as a low-pressure system and coastal trough intensify monsoon activity. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Orange and Yellow alerts for several districts
Orange Alert Issued as Heavy Rain Continues Across Kerala
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that Kerala will continue to receive very heavy rainfall on Friday due to active monsoon conditions. An Orange Alert has been issued for Kannur and Kasaragod, where isolated areas may witness extremely heavy showers.
A Yellow Alert has been declared for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad, indicating the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated locations.
According to the IMD, very heavy rainfall refers to precipitation between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm within 24 hours. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also expected in many areas.
Low-Pressure System Expected to Strengthen
A coastal trough currently stretches from the south Gujarat coast to the Karnataka coast at mean sea level, supporting widespread rainfall along the western coast.
Meanwhile, a low-pressure area has formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal near the north Odisha-West Bengal coast under the influence of a cyclonic circulation. Weather experts expect the system to intensify over the next two to three days, which could further strengthen rainfall activity across Kerala and neighbouring regions.
The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall across Kerala and Mahe from July 2 to July 6, with isolated very heavy rain likely on July 3. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph are also expected in several places.
Additionally, over the next three hours, isolated parts of all Kerala districts may experience moderate rain along with strong winds of up to 40 kmph.
District-Wise Rain Alerts for the Next Five Days
Orange Alert
July 3: Kannur, Kasaragod
Yellow Alert
July 3: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad
July 4: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod
July 5: Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod
July 6: Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod
Residents in the alerted districts are advised to remain cautious, monitor official weather updates, and take necessary precautions against heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds over the next few days.
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