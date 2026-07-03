The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that Kerala will continue to receive very heavy rainfall on Friday due to active monsoon conditions. An Orange Alert has been issued for Kannur and Kasaragod, where isolated areas may witness extremely heavy showers.

A Yellow Alert has been declared for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad, indicating the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated locations.

According to the IMD, very heavy rainfall refers to precipitation between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm within 24 hours. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also expected in many areas.