A 17-year-old girl died of electrocution in Thane's Mumbra after contact with a live wire in rainwater. Residents blame an exposed wire. The incident adds to several rain-related tragedies in Mumbai amid heavy downpours and political debates.

Teen Electrocuted in Thane Amid Heavy Rains

A 17-year-old girl died after allegedly coming in contact with a live electric wire in rainwater in the Mumbra area of Thane, officials said.

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According to local residents, the deceased, a Class 11 student, was an "intelligent and well-behaved" girl. They alleged that an exposed and improperly installed wire belonging to a power supply company led to the incident, causing electricity to spread into rainwater.

The girl, who lived with her father and had a younger brother, died on the spot due to electrocution, they said. Family members, including her uncle Mohammed Chandiwala, demanded justice and compensation, saying the incident occurred due to negligence.

Police have registered a case based on the complaint. Further investigation is underway.

Monsoon Mayhem Grips Mumbai Suburbs

The relentless deluge across Maharashtra turned fatal in the suburbs, triggering fierce political debates over municipal accountability and pre-monsoon negligence.

In the suburbs, the situation turned tragic in multiple incidents linked to the extreme weather. The electrocution adds to a series of rain-related tragedies in Mumbai. On Thursday, an 11-year-old boy was killed after a tree fell on a school bus in Chembur, while a 60-year-old man died after falling into an open manhole in Sakinaka during heavy rain.

Meanwhile, a truck overturned near Kharghar Toll Plaza on the Sion-Panvel Highway amid heavy rainfall, leading to major traffic congestion on the key arterial route. Emergency teams and local authorities were deployed to clear the accident site and restore traffic movement as the vehicle blocked multiple lanes.

Several parts of Mumbai, including Dadra East and Sion Gandhi Market, faced severe waterlogging, further worsening commuter hardship and disrupting daily life.

IMD Issues Warning, Urges Caution

With the IMD predicting sustained heavy downpours over the next 24 hours, civic authorities have urged residents to avoid non-essential travel as emergency teams continue clearing debris across the waterlogged metropolis. (ANI)