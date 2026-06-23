Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered a corruption probe against two senior Health Department officials over alleged irregularities in the procurement of medicines, surgical supplies, and medical equipment for government hospitals.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has asked the authorities to launch a probe against two top officers of the Health Department for alleged irregularities in the purchase of medications and medical supplies for government hospitals.

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Claims of Procurement Irregularities

Charges against former Director General of Health Services Dr Vatsala Aggarwal and Deputy Controller of Accounts Neeraj Chopra will be probed. Complaints allegedly identified financial and administrative problems in procurement activities conducted by the Central Procurement Agency (CPA).

Anti-Corruption Law Investigation

Chief Minister demanded an inquiry under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The inquiry would examine if procurement procedures were manipulated resulting in losses to the government exchequer and unwarranted perks to some vendors, officials added.

Government reiterates zero tolerance stance

Rekha Gupta reiterated that her government has zero tolerance for corruption. She told the officers to carry out a fair, transparent and unbiased investigation and stated that harsh action would be taken against anyone found guilty after due process.

Previous Suspensions and Arrests

This comes following the suspension of Dr. Vatsala Aggarwal and former CPA head Dr. Vinod Kumar Ranga in the ongoing probe. Dr Ranga was last week detained by the Anti-Corruption Branch of the Delhi government in connection with alleged procurement irregularities involving pharmaceuticals, surgical goods and medical equipment.

Investigation Launched

Authorities are looking into purchase records, tender processes and financial transactions related to the purchases. The inquiry is ongoing and more action could be taken depending on what the investigation turns up, officials said.