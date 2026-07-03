On July 3, 2026, petrol and diesel prices across India remained unchanged despite fluctuating global crude oil prices. State-run oil companies maintained existing retail rates in major cities. India's dynamic pricing mechanism allows for daily revisions, but prices often stabilize due to market conditions and government policy.

Petrol and diesel prices across India remained unchanged on July 3, 2026, with state-run oil marketing companies maintaining existing retail fuel rates in major cities despite fluctuations in global crude oil prices. Fuel prices continue to be revised daily under India's dynamic pricing mechanism, although retail rates often remain stable for extended periods depending on market conditions and government policy.

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In the national capital, petrol is priced at Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel continues at Rs 95.20 per litre. In Mumbai, motorists are paying Rs 111.21 per litre for petrol and Rs 97.83 per litre for diesel.

City-wise Petrol and Diesel Prices Today (July 3, 2026)

City Petrol (Rs /litre) Diesel (Rs /litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 108.01 Rs 99.66 Bengaluru Rs 110.89 Rs 98.80 Hyderabad Rs 115.73 Rs 103.82

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Nayara Energy Slashes Fuel Rates; Here's What It Means for Customers

Fuel prices in India are primarily influenced by international crude oil prices, the rupee's exchange rate against the US dollar, transportation costs, refinery margins and taxes imposed by both the Centre and state governments. Since petrol and diesel remain outside the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, state-level Value Added Tax (VAT) continues to play a significant role in determining city-wise retail prices, resulting in variations across states.

The stability in domestic fuel prices comes even as global oil markets continue to monitor increased crude shipments from Saudi Arabia and ongoing diplomatic discussions involving the United States and Iran. Brent crude traded around $71 per barrel, reflecting cautious optimism over supply conditions and easing geopolitical concerns.

Consumers are advised to check the latest fuel prices before refuelling, as oil marketing companies update rates every morning based on changes in international crude prices and foreign exchange movements. While prices have remained unchanged for now, any sustained movement in global oil markets or changes in taxation could influence future revisions in retail fuel rates.

Also Read: Centre slashes domestic ATF price by Rs 5/litre, tweaks export duties