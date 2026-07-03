Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert for Nilgiris, Coimbatore Hills and Chennai
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is likely to witness widespread rainfall over the next few days as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts heavy showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds across several districts
Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Hill Districts
According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, a trough extending from south Gujarat to Karnataka and a newly formed low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha-West Bengal coast are influencing weather conditions across Tamil Nadu.
On July 3, heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph is likely over the hill regions of Coimbatore, the Nilgiris and Theni districts. Moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is expected in other Western Ghats districts and parts of north Tamil Nadu, while isolated light showers are likely across the remaining districts, including Puducherry and Karaikal.
On July 4, heavy rain is expected to continue over Coimbatore, the Nilgiris and Kanyakumari districts. Other Western Ghats districts may witness moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds, while light rain is likely in isolated places across the rest of the state.
Rainfall Activity to Continue Till July 8; Chennai May Receive Evening Showers
The weather department has predicted that rainfall activity will persist across Tamil Nadu until July 8.
Between July 5 and July 6, moderate rainfall is expected at isolated places in the Western Ghats districts. Other parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to receive light showers. The IMD also said that maximum temperatures across the state are expected to remain close to normal during this period.
In Chennai and its suburbs, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy. Light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning may occur in some areas during the evening and night. The city's maximum temperature is expected to hover between 36°C and 37°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain around 29°C.
Fishermen Advised to Stay Ashore on July 5
The IMD has also issued a marine weather warning for fishermen.
Strong winds with speeds of 45-55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are expected over the south Tamil Nadu coast, the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Kumari Sea on July 5. Due to rough sea conditions, fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas during the warning period.
The weather system is expected to bring much-needed relief from the prolonged heat across Tamil Nadu, though residents in districts under heavy rain warnings are advised to remain alert and follow official weather updates.
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