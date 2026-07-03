According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, a trough extending from south Gujarat to Karnataka and a newly formed low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha-West Bengal coast are influencing weather conditions across Tamil Nadu.

On July 3, heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph is likely over the hill regions of Coimbatore, the Nilgiris and Theni districts. Moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is expected in other Western Ghats districts and parts of north Tamil Nadu, while isolated light showers are likely across the remaining districts, including Puducherry and Karaikal.

On July 4, heavy rain is expected to continue over Coimbatore, the Nilgiris and Kanyakumari districts. Other Western Ghats districts may witness moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds, while light rain is likely in isolated places across the rest of the state.