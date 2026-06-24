The Delhi Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has approved the Delhi Building and Construction Workers Health Scheme, providing cashless healthcare benefits to registered construction workers and their families.

The Delhi government has authorised the Delhi Building and Construction Workers Health Scheme, a major welfare scheme that provides comprehensive healthcare protection toregistered construction workers and their families. The plan aims to address the health hazards workers face due to dangerous working conditions and toenhance access to appropriate medical care.

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Coverage To Nearly 10 Lakh Beneficiaries

The initiative is estimated to help roughly 10 lakh individuals around the city, including 2.7 lakh registered construction workers and their dependants. The government claimed the project aims to improve social security for one of the city's most vulnerable workforce sectors.

Cashless Treatment Up to ₹ 10 Lakhs Per Family

Under the initiative, all registered workers will get cashless treatment up to ₹2 lakh in empanelled facilities. The worker’s family will be insured for health insurance up to ₹10 lakh, giving financial security in the event of a medical emergency.

Health Services and Annual Medical Checkups

In addition to hospitalisation benefits, workers and their spouses will get annual health examinations. The system also offers free outpatient and inpatient treatment, diagnostic and laboratory services, emergency medical support and referral services.

Mobile Medical Units for Convenient Access

The government will send mobile medical units to construction sites and worker-dominated regions to make health care more accessible. This will allow workers to access preventive and emergency health care services closer to their workplaces and homes.

Emphasis on Labour Welfare

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said construction workers are regularly exposed to dust, chemicals, heavy machinery and physically demanding situations, rendering them prone to respiratory and occupational ailments. The new plan aims to solve a long-standing gap in providing healthcare support for this workers and their families.