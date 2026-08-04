The Regiment of Artillery flagged off a motorcycle expedition from Kargil War Memorial, Drass, to commemorate the 27th Anniversary of Operation Vijay and 200 years of the regiment, paying tribute to the heroes of the 1999 Kargil War.

In a tribute to the valour, sacrifice and indomitable spirit of the Indian Armed Forces, the Regiment of Artillery flagged off an epic motorcycle expedition from the Kargil War Memorial, Drass, commemorating the 27th Anniversary of Operation Vijay and 200 glorious years of the Regiment of Artillery. The expedition, comprising 20 motorcycle riders selected from the units that fought in the Kargil War, will traverse the historic battlefields, gun areas and frontier valleys of Ladakh, paying homage to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1999 Kargil War and honouring the soldiers who continue to guard the nation's frontiers.

Flag-off Ceremony and Leadership

The expedition was flagged off from the Kargil War Memorial, Drass, by the Deputy GOC, Artillery Brigade, in the presence of DC Drass, Councillor Abdul Samad, NCC cadets, Army officers, personnel and a large number of residents. The flag-off ceremony reflected the strong bond between the Indian Army and the people of Ladakh.

The event was conducted under the leadership of Major General Arvind Yadav, VSM, Additional Director General and Colonel Commandant, Regiment of Artillery. The riders travelled through various parts and valleys of Ladakh, revisiting locations associated with the historic battles of Operation Vijay and connecting with the people along the route.

A Solemn Journey of Remembrance

The expedition is a solemn reminder of the courage and sacrifice displayed by Indian soldiers during the Kargil conflict, while also showcasing the rich legacy and enduring traditions of the Regiment of Artillery. The spirit of "Sarvatra Izzat-O-Iqbal" will remain at the heart of the expedition as the riders retrace the challenging terrain where the Indian Armed Forces demonstrated exceptional courage and determination.

The motorcycle expedition will continue its journey across Ladakh and culminate on August 14, with the concluding flag-in ceremony scheduled to be conducted by the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Vinai Kumar Saxena.

Community and Legacy

The event at Drass witnessed enthusiastic participation from the local community, with residents turning out in large numbers to extend their support and pay tribute to the soldiers who fought during the Kargil War.

The expedition not only commemorates a defining chapter in India's military history but also serves as a powerful tribute to the Kargil War heroes and the generations of soldiers who continue to uphold the nation's honour and territorial integrity. (ANI)