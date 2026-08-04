On August 4, 2026, petrol and diesel prices across India remained unchanged despite volatility in global crude oil markets. Oil marketing companies did not revise retail rates in major cities during the daily price review. Fuel prices continue to vary between states due to differences in local taxes, such as VAT, and transportation costs.

Petrol and diesel prices across India remained unchanged on August 4, 2026, providing relief to commuters despite continued volatility in global crude oil markets. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) revised fuel prices at 6 am as part of the daily pricing mechanism, but there was no change in retail pump rates in major metropolitan cities.

According to the latest fuel price data, Delhi continues to retail petrol at Rs 102.12 per litre and diesel at Rs 95.20 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 111.18 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 90.03 per litre. Fuel prices vary from state to state because of differences in Value Added Tax (VAT), transportation costs and local levies imposed by state governments.

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Petrol & Diesel Prices Today (August 4, 2026)

City Petrol (Rs /L) Diesel (Rs /L) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.18 Rs 90.03 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.76 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 96.52 Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 107.43

Note: Fuel prices are revised daily by oil marketing companies. Final retail prices may vary slightly across outlets due to local taxes and dealer commissions.

Although international crude oil prices have remained volatile due to geopolitical tensions, domestic retail fuel prices have stayed stable as oil marketing companies continue to balance global market movements with domestic pricing considerations.

Consumers should note that fuel prices are revised daily based on changes in international crude oil prices, exchange rates, freight costs and state taxes. As a result, prices can differ across cities even when there is no nationwide revision. Vehicle owners are advised to check the latest fuel prices before refuelling, especially while travelling between states, as local taxes significantly influence the final retail price.

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