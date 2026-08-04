The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast moderate rainfall for Chennai over the next two days, along with showers in several parts of Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are also expected in a few districts, while temperatures are likely to remain close to normal across the state.

Moderate Rain Expected Across Several Tamil Nadu Districts

According to the latest weather forecast, moderate rainfall accompanied by strong winds is likely today and tomorrow over the western ghat districts, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai and Madurai. Puducherry and Karaikal are also expected to receive similar weather conditions.

The Delta districts are likely to witness moderate rainfall today, while isolated places across the rest of Tamil Nadu may receive light rain with thunderstorms and lightning. Despite the rainfall, maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to stay close to seasonal averages.