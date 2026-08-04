Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Chennai, Delta Districts May Receive Moderate Rain
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Chennai is likely to experience moderate rainfall over the next two days, while several districts across Tamil Nadu may also receive showers accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds
Chennai Weather Today: Moderate Rain Likely in City, Delta Districts Under IMD Forecast
The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast moderate rainfall for Chennai over the next two days, along with showers in several parts of Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are also expected in a few districts, while temperatures are likely to remain close to normal across the state.
Moderate Rain Expected Across Several Tamil Nadu Districts
According to the latest weather forecast, moderate rainfall accompanied by strong winds is likely today and tomorrow over the western ghat districts, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai and Madurai. Puducherry and Karaikal are also expected to receive similar weather conditions.
The Delta districts are likely to witness moderate rainfall today, while isolated places across the rest of Tamil Nadu may receive light rain with thunderstorms and lightning. Despite the rainfall, maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to stay close to seasonal averages.
Chennai May See Evening Thunderstorms and Rain
For Chennai, the weather department has predicted partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely in isolated parts of the city during the evening or night.
The maximum temperature is expected to touch around 97°F (approximately 36°C), with humidity likely to make conditions feel warmer before the showers arrive.
Overnight Rain Brings Relief From Heat
Several parts of Chennai received widespread rainfall on the previous night, including Anna Salai, Triplicane, Royapettah and Egmore. Other localities such as Koyambedu, Vadapalani, Anna Nagar, Aminjikarai and Kilpauk also witnessed showers.
The overnight rain helped lower temperatures and created cooler, more comfortable conditions across many parts of the city. Residents can expect similar weather over the next couple of days if the forecast holds.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.