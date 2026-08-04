- Home
- India
- Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Rain Alert for Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Other Districts
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Rain Alert for Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Other Districts
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: IMD has forecast widespread rainfall across Maharashtra today, with several districts likely to receive moderate to heavy showers. Yellow alerts have been issued for vulnerable ghat regions
Konkan and North Maharashtra to Receive Widespread Rainfall
IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall across several parts of Maharashtra, with the Konkan region expected to witness consistent monsoon activity throughout the day.
Moderate rainfall is likely in Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, while Palghar is expected to receive light to moderate showers. In North Maharashtra, light rainfall is forecast for Dhule and Nandurbar. Jalgaon, Ahilyanagar and Nashik may experience rain accompanied by thunderstorms, with the Nashik Ghatmatha region expected to receive moderate rainfall.
Yellow Alert Issued for Ghat Regions in Western Maharashtra
Western Maharashtra is likely to witness scattered rain and thunderstorms in Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Solapur and Sangli districts.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the ghat regions of Pune, Satara and Kolhapur, where intense showers could lead to localized waterlogging and reduced visibility. Residents in these areas have been advised to remain alert and monitor weather updates before travelling.
Marathwada and Vidarbha Likely to Witness Scattered Showers
In the Marathwada region, light rainfall is expected in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna and Beed districts. Meanwhile, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur and Dharashiv are likely to receive rain accompanied by thunderstorms.
In Vidarbha, no rainfall forecast has been issued for Akola, Amravati, Buldhana and Washim. However, a yellow alert remains in effect for Yavatmal, Wardha, Nagpur, Gondia, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur and Bhandara districts, where light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms is expected during the day.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.