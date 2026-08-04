IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall across several parts of Maharashtra, with the Konkan region expected to witness consistent monsoon activity throughout the day.

Moderate rainfall is likely in Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, while Palghar is expected to receive light to moderate showers. In North Maharashtra, light rainfall is forecast for Dhule and Nandurbar. Jalgaon, Ahilyanagar and Nashik may experience rain accompanied by thunderstorms, with the Nashik Ghatmatha region expected to receive moderate rainfall.