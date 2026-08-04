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Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Rainfall 37% Below Normal in 2026, August Holds Key to Monsoon Recovery
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi has received 37% less rainfall than normal so far in 2026, with August expected to remain drier than usual. Meanwhile, soaring humidity continues to make conditions uncomfortable, pushing the heat index above 45°C
Delhi Records 37% Rainfall Deficit in 2026
Delhi has witnessed a significant rainfall shortfall this year despite a fairly active monsoon season. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the capital recorded 394.3 mm of rainfall between January 1 and August 3, 2026, which is 37% below the seasonal average.
The contrast with last year is striking. By the end of August 2025, Delhi had already received 963.3 mm of rainfall, nearly completing its annual rainfall target. While January, March, April, and July this year experienced above-normal showers, the overall rainfall deficit remains substantial because other months recorded much lower precipitation.
August Rainfall Crucial but Below-Normal Showers Expected
August traditionally contributes the highest share of Delhi's annual rainfall, making it the most important month for bridging the seasonal deficit. However, the outlook is not encouraging.
So far, the city has received only 1 mm of rainfall in August compared with the normal average of 23.9 mm, leaving the month nearly 96% below normal. Weather officials have indicated that August is also likely to witness below-average rainfall, reducing the chances of recovering the year's rainfall shortfall.
At the same time, concerns are growing over Delhi's air pollution preparedness. With the pollution season approaching in October, the Decision Support System (DSS), which helps identify pollution sources and provides short-term forecasts used for implementing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), has not yet been fully upgraded. The system has faced technical issues in recent years, affecting pollution forecasting.
Humidity Keeps Heat Index Above 45°C
Even though temperatures have not been exceptionally high, intense humidity has made the weather feel far hotter than the actual readings. For three consecutive days, Delhi's heat index has remained above 45°C, creating uncomfortable outdoor conditions.
Weather forecasts suggest humidity levels will stay between 65% and 90% until at least August 9, with similar conditions expected to continue until around August 10.
On Monday, the maximum temperature settled at 35.6°C, which was 1.2 degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature stood at 28.4°C, 1.3 degrees above the seasonal average. The heat index touched 45.3°C during the afternoon before easing slightly to 43.4°C in the evening, highlighting the impact of persistent moisture in the air despite moderate temperatures.
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