Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended a Jain religious ritual in the national capital, emphasising the everlasting ideals of truth, nonviolence, and compassion.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended a Jain religious ceremony in the national capital, where she highlighted the timeless teachings of truth, non-violence and compassion. Addressing devotees, she said these values remain essential for building a peaceful and progressive society and urged people to follow the ideals of Lord Mahavir in their daily lives.

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CM Participates in Jain Religious Ceremony

Rekha Gupta took part in a special programme organised by the Jain community, joining devotees in celebrating the spiritual occasion. She offered prayers and interacted with community members, appreciating their contributions to social harmony and public welfare.

Message of Truth and Non-Violence

In her address, the Chief Minister said that the principles of truth (Satya) and non-violence (Ahimsa) continue to guide humanity even today. She noted that these teachings help create a society based on mutual respect, compassion and peaceful coexistence.

Lord Mahavir's Ideals Remain Relevant

Rekha Gupta said the life and teachings of Lord Mahavir inspire people to lead disciplined, ethical and compassionate lives. She encouraged citizens, especially the younger generation, to embrace these values in everyday life to strengthen social unity and moral responsibility.

Appreciation for the Jain Community

The Chief Minister praised the Jain community for its longstanding contributions to education, healthcare, philanthropy and social service. She said their commitment to humanitarian values continues to inspire society and plays an important role in nation-building.

Promoting Harmony Through Spiritual Values

Concluding her address, Rekha Gupta said Delhi's diversity is its strength and stressed that spiritual teachings promoting peace, tolerance and compassion can help create a more inclusive and harmonious society. She urged people to carry forward these ideals beyond religious gatherings and into everyday life.