- Home
- India
- 8th Pay Commission Latest Update: Arrears up to Rs 10.82 Lakh? Here's the Full Calculation for Employees
8th Pay Commission Latest Update: Arrears up to Rs 10.82 Lakh? Here's the Full Calculation for Employees
Central government employees are eagerly waiting to find out how much arrears they might get once the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations are implemented. The commission is currently talking to various stakeholders. Here are the details.
19
Image Credit : ai photo
On the Eighth Pay Commission
Central government employees are keen to know how much arrears they can expect after the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations are put into action. The commission is currently in discussions with various stakeholders, so it could take anywhere from a few months to over a year for the recommendations to be implemented.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
29
Image Credit : Getty
Arrears due to employees
Two main factors will decide the arrears for employees. The first is the implementation date of the commission's report. The second is the fitment factor set by the government. This factor is a coefficient that increases the basic pay. The higher the fitment factor, the more the salary and arrears will be.
39
Image Credit : ChatGPT
When can the Eighth Pay Commission be implemented?
Some experts believe the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations could be implemented by March 2027. Others predict the process will finish after May 2027. There's also a view that the commission might submit its report to the government by March 2027, allowing employees to start getting their increased salaries from April 2027.
49
Image Credit : Social Media
What could be the fitment factor?
Some experts say the commission might take the full 18 months to prepare its report. If needed, the commission can also ask the government for more time. The National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (Staff Side) recommended a fitment factor of 3.83 to the 8th Pay Commission. However, many experts feel such a high factor isn't realistic in the current economic climate.
59
Image Credit : ChatGPT
All India NPS Employees Federation
According to Manjit Singh Patel, the National President of the All India NPS Employees' Federation, a fitment factor of 2.1 seems more realistic. If this happens, an employee with a basic salary of ₹18,000 could see their basic pay increase to around ₹37,800.
69
Image Credit : Getty
Who are the employees from Level 1 to 5?
As per the 7th Pay Commission's structure, employees in Levels 1 to 5 include Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Peons, Office Attendants, Lower Division Clerks (LDC), Upper Division Clerks (UDC), Senior Clerks, Technicians, Stenographers, Head Constables, Staff Nurses, and other entry-level staff.
79
Image Credit : stockPhoto
How much arrears can be expected?
Ramachandran Krishnamurthy, an Associate Partner at BDO India, calculates that if the revised pay system starts from September 2027, the arrears could be for about 20 months. With a 2.0 fitment factor, a Level-1 employee could get around ₹3.60 lakh and a Level-5 employee up to ₹5.82 lakh in arrears.
89
Image Credit : Google
How much arrears can be expected?
With a 2.15 fitment factor, the arrears could be between ₹4.14 lakh and ₹6.69 lakh. If the factor is 2.28, the amount could range from ₹4.60 lakh to ₹7.44 lakh. And if a 2.57 fitment factor is applied, a Level-1 employee can expect up to ₹5.65 lakh, while a Level-5 employee could get up to ₹9.13 lakh in arrears.
99
Image Credit : Getty
Applying the fitment factor
However, if a 2.86 fitment factor is applied, a Level-1 employee could get arrears of about ₹6.69 lakh, and a Level-5 employee could receive up to ₹10.82 lakh. But remember, these figures are just estimates. We will only know the actual salary hike and arrears when the government officially approves and implements the 8th Pay Commission's final report.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos