The official website of the Meerut Development Authority (MDA) was targeted in a cyberattack after unidentified hackers allegedly breached the portal and replaced its homepage with objectionable pro-Pakistan messages and slogans, officials said on Sunday.

The official website of the Meerut Development Authority (MDA) was targeted in a cyberattack after unidentified hackers allegedly breached the portal and replaced its homepage with objectionable pro-Pakistan messages and slogans, officials said on Sunday. Visitors to the website were greeted with a black screen displaying objectionable content, triggering an immediate response from the authorities.

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Following the breach, the MDA's technical and information technology (IT) teams swiftly disconnected the website from public access and placed it under maintenance to contain the attack. Technical experts are now working to restore the portal and strengthen its security infrastructure.

Confirming the incident, Superintendent of Police (City) Vinayak Gopal Bhosale told PTI on Sunday, "The hacking of the Meerut Development Authority's website has come to our notice. The website is under maintenance for the time being. A case is being registered in connection with the incident, and the matter will be resolved soon."

Police have launched an investigation to trace those behind the cyberattack and determine how the hackers managed to compromise the government portal. Officials said efforts are underway to identify the perpetrators while cybersecurity teams continue to examine the breach and secure the server against further threats.